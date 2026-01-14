India Missed Its Chance: How China’s JF-17 Deal Left Pakistan With A Game-Changing Fighter Jet

New Delhi: The JF-17, a 4.5-generation fighter jet, is drawing interest from multiple countries. Pakistan produces the aircraft domestically and fields it in moderate numbers within its air force. Smaller nations looking for affordable fighter jets are showing interest in the JF-17. Reports suggest Saudi Arabia may buy the aircraft from Pakistan in exchange for loans.

China’s fighter jet development traces back to the 1970s, with the J-8 taking its first flight in 1979. The country modernised its air force in the 1990s by acquiring Russian Sukhoi-27 jets, which served as the foundation for its indigenous J-11 programme.

The Russian Sukhoi-35, a single-seat and twin-engine multi-role fighter, combines 4.5-generation capabilities with some fifth-generation features. It can reach speeds of 2,400 km/h, detect targets up to 400 km away, engage up to 30 targets simultaneously and carry 8,000 kg of weaponry, including R-37M missiles. The aircraft has seen extensive use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In 2015, China purchased 24 Sukhoi-35 jets from Russia for $2 billion, a move experts believe was aimed at preventing India from acquiring the same platform. China leveraged the technology from these jets to develop the JF-17 and provided Pakistan with the production rights.

Today, Pakistan markets the JF-17 to countries, including Arab states and Bangladesh. Russia raised concerns over the technology transfer but was cautious due to its strategic partnership with China against Western powers. The limited acquisition by China meant India missed an opportunity to secure similar aircraft for its air force.

India continues work on its indigenous Tejas fighter jet, a programme initiated in the 1980s. Despite nearly four decades of development, only two squadrons are operational. The advanced Tejas-Mk1A has been developed, with 180 jets on order, though deliveries have yet to begin. Further work continues on the Tejas-Mk2 and MkA projects, which are expected to take additional time to complete.