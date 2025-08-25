Washington DC/Moscow: Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has called on India to take President Donald Trump’s concerns over Russian oil imports “seriously” and work with the White House to find a solution “sooner the better”.

She emphasised that decades of friendship between the world’s two largest democracies provide a solid foundation to move past current challenges, stressing the strategic importance of India as a partner in countering China.

“India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better. Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence. Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue. But, we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” she wrote on X.

Haley also highlighted the importance of rebuilding US-India relations, adding, “Unlike Communist China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world. Partnership between the United States and India to counter China should be a no-brainer. It would serve America's interests to help India stand up to China.”

In a co-authored opinion piece with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute, Haley recalled past moments of US-India friendship, including President Ronald Reagan’s state dinner for Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in July 1982, where he toasted the “two proud, free peoples” and highlighted that despite occasional separate paths, the countries’ destination remains aligned. Haley described the current US-India relationship as at a “troubling inflection point” and stressed that restoring strong bilateral ties is essential to meet foreign policy objectives, including outcompeting China and maintaining peace through strength.

She also said, “Trump is right to target India’s massive Russian oil purchases, which are helping to fund Vladimir Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine. India has also traditionally been among the most protectionist economies in the world, with an average tariff rate more than five times the U.S. average in 2023. But India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is, not an adversary like China.”

India Stands Firm On Oil Imports

Meanwhile, New Delhi’s position remains firm. India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar stressed in an interview with TASS Russian News Agency that New Delhi will continue buying oil from wherever it gets the “best deal” and take measures to protect its national interest.

He called the U.S. decision to increase tariffs over 50 percent due to Russian oil purchases “unfair, unreasonable and unjustified”.

“Our objective is the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India, and India’s cooperation with Russia and other countries has helped bring stability to the global oil market. The trade takes place on a commercial basis. Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal,” he said.

The ambassador also highlighted that India-Russia trade is guided by mutual interests and market factors, highlighting that other nations, including the United States and European countries, also continue trading with Russia.

On the financial side, Kumar assured that India and Russia have a functional trade settlement system in national currencies and face no issues in payment for oil imports. He also emphasised India’s intent to expand exports to Russia in sectors, including electronics, automobiles, construction materials, textiles and IT-related products, while highlighting the need to improve services trade such as financial, digital and transportation services.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier called the U.S. tariff increase “unjustified and unreasonable”, asserting that India’s priority is to protect farmers and small producers. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that New Delhi will take all actions necessary to safeguard national interests.

The ongoing tariff imposition and differing positions highlight a growing diplomatic and economic tension, even as both nations emphasise the importance of strategic partnership and shared objectives in global geopolitics.

