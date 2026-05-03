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NewsWorldNepal objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Lipulekh, reasserts territorial claim
KAILASH MANSAROVAR YATRA

Nepal objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Lipulekh, reasserts territorial claim

Nepal’s government has expressed concern over India’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, east of the Mahakali River, have been integral parts of Nepal’s territory since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nepal objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Lipulekh, reasserts territorial claim

Nepal’s government has expressed concern over India’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, east of the Mahakali River, have been integral parts of Nepal’s territory since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.

 

 

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