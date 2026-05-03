Nepal objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Lipulekh, reasserts territorial claim
Nepal’s government has expressed concern over India’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, east of the Mahakali River, have been integral parts of Nepal’s territory since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.
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Nepal’s government has expressed concern over India’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, east of the Mahakali River, have been integral parts of Nepal’s territory since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.
(This is a developing story.)
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