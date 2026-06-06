'India never followed any diktat from abroad': Putin’s sharp message to Trump; hints at Su-57 offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the India-Russia partnership goes beyond trade to joint development projects, and emphasized it is built on mutual trust at a plenary session in St. Petersburg.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was moderated by India Today, Putin said that "India and Russia share a long-standing tradition of military collaboration built on mutual trust, adding that the partnership extends beyond trade to joint development projects."

He also highlighted that India has procured several aircraft and helicopter from Russia.

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He said that the "Su-57 is among the most advanced platforms and has been offered to India," as reported by India Today.

Putin also mentioned about the BrahMos missile programme, stating it is a key example of successful cooperation between Indian and Russian experts.

In the same plenary session, the Russian President also noted that India has consistently pursued an independent course and has never acted under the dictates of foreign countries.

"Naturally, India, which has never followed any diktat from abroad, or the People's Republic of China. Sovereignty and sovereign decision-making can never be contested," Putin said.

The Russian President said on Thursday that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "detrimental to international relations and bilateral ties".

"Another thing is that the US are trying to put pressure on India in some matters. For example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks, but everyone has understood that putting pressure on India's PM Narendra Modi, a country that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations, it doesn't matter where this pressure comes from," the Russian President highlighted.

At the SPIEF plenary session on Friday, Putin also lauded India's talent pool and educational standards, describing India-Russia ties as a relationship founded on trust and a spirit of brotherhood, according to India Today.

India and Russia share "very good, trust-based, brotherly relations in all senses of the word", he said at the plenary.

"We know how talented the Indian people are, how well-educated and competent they are. They have achieved worldwide renown, especially in coding," he added.

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With IANS inputs...