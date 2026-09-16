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India-New Zealand FTA nears implementation: NZ Parliament passes India trade deal; 95% of exports to get tariff relief

New Zealand Parliament has approved legislation to implement the India-New Zealand FTA, paving the way for tariff elimination or reductions on about 95% of New Zealand exports to India and duty-free access for Indian products in New Zealand.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
India-New Zealand FTA nears implementation: NZ Parliament passes India trade deal; 95% of exports to get tariff relief
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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