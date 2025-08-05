India On Edge? Iran, Pakistan Revive Chabahar-To-Turkey Rail Link, Deepen Strategic Ties And Trade Corridors

New Delhi: Iran and Pakistan have formalised a renewed partnership that opens up new transport routes and expands trade links across the region. During his first official visit to Pakistan, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a series of bilateral agreements aimed at boosting economic, technical and strategic cooperation between the two neighbours.

Officials from both countries confirmed that Pakistani goods will now have overland access to European and Russian markets through Iranian territory. Analysts view this move as a potential game changer for regional logistics. They say it will offer an alternative to traditional maritime shipping routes that can be slower and costlier.

This overland trade link is expected to be integrated with the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multimodal trade network that begins at India’s Mumbai port and runs through Iran to reach Russia and Europe.

India and Russia have been actively developing this corridor, and the inclusion of Pakistan raises questions about new dynamics in the region.

The Iran-Pakistan alignment also touches on Beijing’s broader ambitions. China is exploring ways to link its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which could allow Chinese goods to move through Iran and access the Gulf and Central Asia. It will reduce dependence on the Malacca Strait.

With a strong naval presence from both India and the United States in that region, Beijing has been looking for strategic alternatives to safeguard trade routes.

As part of the new partnership, Iran and Pakistan have set a target to increase bilateral trade from USD 3 billion to USD 10 billion. Both sides have framed this goal as a step toward strengthened economic cooperation and long-term regional integration.

President Pezeshkian got an unusual welcome in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally receiving him at Nur Khan Airbase. The gesture was seen by many as a signal of how seriously Pakistan views its relationship with Tehran.

The visit also comes at a time when Islamabad is balancing ties with the United States while seeking closer engagement with Iran.

Pakistani officials have also reportedly raised the issue of Baloch separatist groups operating across the border, some of whom Islamabad claims receive support from abroad.

A major highlight of the visit was the revival of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail project. Both countries agreed to restore and operationalise the 6,540-kilometer railway line that connects South Asia with Europe through Turkey.

Once it resumes full operations, the journey will take around 10 days that will be a major improvement over the 21-day maritime route. The division of the railway spans 1,990 kilometres in Pakistan, 2,603 kilometres in Iran and 1,950 kilometeres in Turkey. Although the project was initially launched in 2009, it has faced repeated delays. Officials now hope to revive the corridor to full capacity.

For India, the developments hold serious strategic implications. Iran and Pakistan have discussed linking the Iranian port of Chabahar, that India helped build, with Pakistan’s Gwadar port, which is operated by China.

Iranian leaders have expressed interest in connecting both ports via trade and logistics routes. This proposed maritime link could dilute India’s strategic influence in the region and give China greater access to Gulf waters.

Gwadar has already been a focal point of Chinese infrastructure investment, with reports suggesting that a future Chinese naval facility may be in the works. If Chabahar and Gwadar are connected, it could reshape the geopolitical balance of port infrastructure in the Arabian Sea and create new strategic concerns for New Delhi.

The series of agreements signed during President Pezeshkian’s visit marks a turning point in Iran-Pakistan relations. As the regional landscape continues to evolve, the implications of these developments are likely to resonate far beyond South Asia.