India Opens Embassy In Kabul, Taliban Hits Back With Return Gift – Could TAPI Project Be A Game Changer?

New Delhi: India has formally upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to full embassy status. The move signals a strengthened Indian presence in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the decision as a step to strengthen the friendly and cooperative ties between the two countries.

Almost immediately, the Taliban government reciprocated. Deputy Prime Minister Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar visited the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project to assess progress and issue directives to accelerate work.

The TAPI project links Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Experts describe it as a potential game changer for India’s energy security. This time, Turkmenistan is fully on board, supporting the project.

Why The TAPI Project Matters For India

The TAPI pipeline promises to deliver gas directly to India, addressing the country’s growing energy needs. It will support electricity generation, industrial growth and household gas supply.

The Afghan Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that the pipeline represents more than infrastructure. It is a bridge of trust and regional cooperation. He highlighted that the project opens new avenues for strategic friendship and trade between India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow too stated that the TAPI is a top priority for his country. He stressed that completing the project on schedule will bring economic stability and growth to the entire region.

Current Status Of TAPI Project

According to Afghanistan’s Tolo News, pipeline work has been underway in Afghanistan since last year. As per the report, 14 kilometres of pipeline have been completed on Afghan soil, with preparations for another 70 kilometres underway.

Major materials for the pipeline have already been transported from Turkmenistan into Afghanistan. Officials, including Hamdullah Fitrat, confirmed that once the pipeline reaches Herat, Turkmen gas can be delivered directly to Afghanistan, ensuring a steady gas supply to the local population.

Direct Benefits For India

Completion of the TAPI project will enhance India’s energy security, meeting rising electricity and gas demands. Beyond energy, it strengthens regional cooperation, boosts trade and industrial activity and solidifies India’s strategic influence in the region.

Experts are of the view that opening embassy in Kabul and the TAPI project together signal India’s growing presence and impact, not just in Afghanistan but across South and Central Asia. The project promises both political leverage and economic advantage, making it a landmark development in the region.

The Significance Of An Embassy In Kabul

India’s decision to open its embassy in Afghanistan’s capital is not symbolic. It enables New Delhi to play a direct and stronger role in development, humanitarian aid and capacity-building projects in Afghanistan.

Through the embassy, India can align assistance with Afghan societal priorities while maintaining permanent political and economic links.