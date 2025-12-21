India Opens Nuclear Sector, Predictable Panic Plays Out Next Door

SHANTI Bill, 2025: Pakistan has reacted strongly after the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) cleared the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, a proposed law that opens the door for private companies to operate nuclear reactors and power plants. Islamabad said it was closely tracking the move and raised questions over the involvement of private players in handling nuclear material.

Speaking at a press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said his government had taken note of reports surrounding the legislation and comments made by Indian leaders. “We have seen these media reports. There were statements by the Indian prime minister. We monitor these developments very carefully,” he said.

He went on to express “concern” over the bill, claiming that India’s past record raised red flags. “Given India’s troubling history of nuclear security lapses, including incidents of radio-activity … and unlawful sale of radioactive material reported since 1990s … the involvement of private sector in handling of sensitive nuclear material and knowledge could be a matter of concern,” Andrabi stated.

Pakistan’s response came days after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, which aims to overhaul India’s nuclear energy system and allow greater participation by private entities under strict safeguards.

Private Sector’s Role

The Pakistani spokesperson claimed that the new law could “pose challenges to global efforts to prevent access by private individuals” to sensitive nuclear material. “We hope that enough safeguards will be placed to prevent that eventuality,” Andrabi added.

The statement echoed claims made by Pakistan’s foreign ministry last year after the seizure of what it described as “radioactive” material in India. At the time, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had clarified that authorities investigated the matter and found “no radioactive substance”.

Despite Pakistan’s own nuclear safety record having been questioned repeatedly by international observers, the Shehbaz Sharif government chose to frame the SHANTI Bill as a global security concern and said it would continue to monitor how the legislation is implemented.

India Reiterates Safety-First Approach

India’s government has firmly rejected suggestions that the SHANTI Bill weakens nuclear safeguards. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed legislation does not dilute safety standards in any manner and keeps intact the core principle of “safety first, production next”, which is embedded in the Atomic Energy Act.

Addressing concerns around privatisation, he made it clear that key areas would remain under state control. Uranium mining above specified thresholds will continue to be handled exclusively by the government. He also said that spent fuel management will always remain under strict government supervision, following long-term storage protocols.

“All strategic materials, including fissile material, source material and heavy water, will continue to be governed solely by the State,” Singh said.

Pakistan’s Record Under Scrutiny

Pakistan’s criticism has drawn attention to its own nuclear history. Analysts have frequently pointed to Islamabad’s strategic ambiguity around its nuclear doctrine, particularly in contrast to India’s clearly stated no-first-use policy.

A report by the US-based Combating Terrorism Centre had earlier warned that the risk of nuclear weapons or material falling into the hands of terrorists in Pakistan “is genuine”. Experts have also raised concerns over the possibility of theft or unauthorised use of nuclear material by non-state actors.

In 2022, then US President Joe Biden described Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because of its possession of nuclear weapons without what he called sufficient cohesion.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme has also been directly linked in the past to the illicit transfer of nuclear technology to countries such as Iran, North Korea and Libya, a history that continues to weigh heavily on its international standing.

While both India and Pakistan remain outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), India’s clean non-proliferation record, separation of civilian and military nuclear facilities and acceptance of international safeguards have enabled it to access civilian nuclear cooperation. This included the Nuclear Suppliers Group waiver in 2008, a privilege Pakistan has not received due to its proliferation record and security concerns.

What The SHANTI Bill Proposes

The bill was passed on December 17, even as the Opposition staged a walkout. The proposed legislation seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, replacing them with a modern framework aligned with current technological, economic and energy realities.

According to Jitendra Singh, the bill strengthens India’s nuclear sector while preserving long-standing safety and regulatory mechanisms. It also allows participation by public sector undertakings, government companies, joint ventures and other firms, all under strict national security and safety safeguards.

As India moves ahead with reforms in its nuclear energy sector, Pakistan’s reaction shows how closely developments in New Delhi continue to be watched across the border, especially when strategic technologies are involved.