India Or China: Which Country’s Students Face More Hostility In The US?

Indian Students in US: Foreign students in the United States are widely regarded as engines of global talent, economic growth and cultural exchange. While universities provide support and opportunities, perceptions of students vary depending on their country of origin. A recent survey by Pew Research Centre highlights that most Americans value foreign students overall, but more than half support imposing restrictions on students from China.

Among foreign students in the United States, Indians and Chinese form the largest groups. Over 331,000 Indian students are enrolled in American universities, compared to approximately 277,000 Chinese students. These numbers indicate that students from both countries are highly represented, with many pursuing science and engineering courses.

Despite this, Chinese students face more suspicion and conversations around imposing limitations on them are more frequent than for Indian students.

Survey Findings

Indian and Chinese students contribute significantly to the shaping of American universities, but American perceptions reveal a marked difference.

Pew Research surveyed 8,750 Americans in September 2025. It found that 50% of Americans support limiting the number of students coming from China, while 44% support limiting Indian students. Opposition to restrictions is stronger for Indian students.

A majority of Americans, 53%, oppose limiting Indian students; whereas, only 47% oppose limiting Chinese students. These results point to a growing sentiment of caution or concern regarding foreign students in the United States.

For Indian students, the current climate poses additional challenges. The recent H-1B visa changes, including a $100,000 fee, have made staying in the United States and finding employment significantly harder. The combination of growing restrictions and high visa costs may influence decisions for students planning to study or work in the United States.