/India takes swipe at Pakistan, says everyone knows who is blocking SAARC revival

India said it supports strong regional cooperation and has worked for it for decades. Responding to calls for reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the government said people across South Asia are aware of which country and activities are preventing the grouping from moving forward. The remarks came after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urged member nations to restart dialogue and revive SAARC.
Speaking at the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains committed to regional cooperation.
"When it comes to regional cooperation, India favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades now. Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are actually stymying SAARC... After all, cooperation does require goodwill," Jaiswal said.
India has repeatedly raised concerns about Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. Relations between the two countries remain strained, affecting the functioning of SAARC.
SAARC includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday called for the revival of SAARC and urged member countries to resolve differences through dialogue.
Speaking during celebrations marking the 61st Independence Day of Maldives, Muizzu referred to the ongoing deadlock within SAARC and said member states should return to the negotiating table.
According to a statement, he said the Maldives is ready to help mediate and support efforts to end the impasse facing the regional grouping.
Addressing diplomats from 43 countries and international organisations, Muizzu also stressed the importance of resolving international disputes through peaceful dialogue.
Earlier this month, Bangladesh expressed support for stronger cooperation in South Asia and called for narrowing the gap between the region's potential and performance.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed suggested steps to strengthen SAARC.
"The organisation needs stronger implementation capacity, greater financial strength, more effective specialised mechanisms and a practical culture of follow-up."
Obaed also said Bangladesh has been consulting member countries and is considering closer coordination for convening a meeting of senior officials and a possible special session of the Council of Ministers.
Responding to another question, Jaiswal said India and China had agreed in August 2025 to resume border trade through three designated trading points.
These trading points are Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass. He said both countries are taking steps to move the process forward.
Jaiswal also confirmed that an invitation has been extended to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit India.
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