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India takes swipe at Pakistan, says everyone knows who is blocking SAARC revival

India responds to Maldives' call for SAARC revival, saying everyone in South Asia knows which country is blocking regional cooperation. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 AM IST
India takes swipe at Pakistan, says everyone knows who is blocking SAARC revival
Image Credit: ANI. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

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