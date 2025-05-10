Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN WAR

India-Pakistan War: US Secy Marco Rubio Speaks With Pak Army Chief Munir; Urges De-Escalation

India-Pakistan War: White House Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that during the call, US Secretary of State Rubio urged India and Pakistan for de-escalation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan war: Amid the almost war-like situation and escalating tensions, where both nuclear-armed nations are firing missiles at each other, the United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. Notably, opposition in Pakistan has blamed Munir for the escalation of tensions with India. There are reports which claim that while the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, wants de-escalation, Munir wants a full-blown war with India.

White House Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that during the call, Rubio urged for de-escalation. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today.  He continued to urge both parties to find a way to de-escalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," said Bruce.

According to reports, Munir received a stern warning from Rubio, who urged him not to escalate the situation any further.

Notably, Pakistan fired multiple Fateh-2 and Abdali-I missiles at Indian cities following which India targeted their three airbases - Pakistan Air Force base in Nur Khan of Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Punjab’s Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Punjab’s Chakwal.

Indian Army has said in a post on X that Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. It said that Pakistan troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said that it has been giving a matching response to Pakistani misadventure. 

This is a developing story.

