India-Pakistan War: Why US Is Maintaining Distance From Asian Conflict?

New Delhi: As missiles fly across the India-Pakistan border since Thursday, the United States has taken a step back, exactly what it has quietly aimed to do for years in South Asia. The change in presidency in the United States has now altered Washington’s policy of entanglement. Following India’s retaliatory strikes after the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir, the latest flare-up is deadly serious. The two nuclear-armed neighbours are exchanging fire.

But there is no rush in Washington to mediate, fly a special envoy to the region and hold high-profile summits to defuse tensions. “It’s none of our business,” said Vice President JD Vance, reacting to the conflict.

The statement on Fox News is not just a diplomatic misstep; but it is a strategy. It reflects that the United States cannot control the dynamics of the India-Pakistan crisis as trying to do so often backfires.

Preserving Relationship

One major reason for US restraint is its good strategic relations with India, which is not just another strategic partner but central to its Indo-Pacific vision and a vital counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness. India is a fellow democracy, a member of the Quad alliance and a key trading partner.

Publicly criticising India’s use of force, especially after a terrorist attack linked to Pakistan-based militants, could strain this carefully nurtured bond.

And make no mistake: the United States, too, shares India’s concerns. The State Department continues to acknowledge Pakistan’s troubling history with terrorist groups, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, both long associated with Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus. US officials are not blind to the patterns. They also know that pressing India too hard could be seen in Delhi as both hypocritical and unhelpful.

Leverage Over Pakistan

The influence of the United States is waning on the other side of the border. Its once-robust military and intelligence ties with Pakistan have eroded. Years of frustration over Islamabad’s duplicity, which is fighting some terrorists while sheltering others, have left American officials disillusioned.

Washington’s calls for Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks are no longer met with much urgency or cooperation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has grown closer to China. It has made the country less responsive to US pressure and more defiant on regional issues. Washington, with limited trust and fewer tools of persuasion, knows that it cannot compel Islamabad to act decisively, or even responsibly, when tensions with India rise.

A Deeper Fear

There is also a deeper fear beyond diplomatic calculations and that is nuclear escalation. Any major conflict between India and Pakistan carries the unthinkable risk of going nuclear. Therefore, the United States does not want to fan flames, even inadvertently.

Senior officials, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and spokespersons like Tammy Bruce, have issued carefully worded statements: urging restraint, condemning terrorism and avoiding any appearance of taking sides.

Washington’s goal is not to win a diplomatic contest. It is simply to prevent a catastrophe. That means operating through quiet diplomacy, not media statements. It means intelligence sharing behind the scenes, not grandstanding about Kashmir at the United Nations. It means doing just enough to avoid war, but not so much that the United States becomes part of the story.

This caution is not new. The US involvement in past India-Pakistan disputes, especially over Kashmir, rarely yielded lasting peace and often harmed Washington’s credibility. Attempts to mediate were met with resistance. India has long opposed third-party involvement in what it views as a bilateral matter. The Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is especially resistant to outside pressure.

Even when violence escalates, India expects the world to recognise its right to respond to terrorism, not to second-guess it. As Vice President Vance made clear, the United States will not try to “force either side to lay down their arms”. That is not indifference; it is recognition of limits.

Stability, Not Ownership

The United States wants stability in South Asia but at the same time, it does not want responsibility to secure the same. In a region where Washington has few levers and where its credibility is often distrusted, the goal is modest – avoid escalation, protect core partnerships and stay out of a war that would damage global security and US interests.

So while others, such as Saudi and Iranian diplomats, scramble to de-escalate, the position of the United States remains one of deliberate distance. Watch, warn and work the phones behind the scenes. And above all, stay out.

The United States in South Asia has learned that presence can provoke and carefully managed absence can prevent disaster. And therefore, Washington is betting on absence.