'India Planning Widespread Attack': Pakistan Says 'Will Make India Pay Through Their Noses'; Terms IWT Suspension 'Act Of War'

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amid the heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the two nations are gearing up for possible escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. While India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, both nations have called off the SAARC visa program. The trade between the two countries has also been called off, including the third-party routes.

Pakistan On Attack By India

Amid the rising tension, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif alleged that instead of an all-out war, India is planning a widespread terror attack. "According to our information, India is planning widespread terror attacks across Pakistan, instead of all-out war. We are fully ready for the wave of that terrorism. However, if that happens, it will be tit-for-tat. If our citizens are not safe, if they are attacked, then the citizens of India won't be safe. Even if a single Pakistan citizen is killed due to an Indian-perpetrated/orchestrated attack that is proved, we will make India pay through their noses," said Asif.

Pakistan also said that any threat to its sovereignty, and security will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. "India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda...Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region," said a statement released after Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Pakistan also issued a statement saying that India's unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is an 'Act of War'. The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement said any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty would be considered an 'Act of War'. Pakistan said it 'rejects' the Indian decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and added that it's a lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.

Blocked Air Space

Pakistan on Thursday blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, and suspended all trade with India including that route through third countries. Pakistan also closed the Wagah border crossing, reciprocating India's decision to close the Attari border.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave by April 30. Earlier on Wednesday, India has declared a military attache in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata, asking them to leave the country within a week.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Kashmir valley witnessed an unprecedented terror attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Among those killed were Indian Navy official, Intelligence Bureau officials and a Nepali national.