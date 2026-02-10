India plays the BRICS card: Did PM Modi win over Pakistan’s ally Malaysia?

New Delhi: India and Malaysia turned a new page in their bilateral relationship on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur emphasising strategic collaboration and shared security concerns. The summit between PM Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted agreements across security, semiconductors, health, disaster management and education, along with a strong and coordinated stand against cross-border terrorism.

The joint statements from the summit sent an implicit but clear message to Pakistan regarding its support for terrorist networks. India and Malaysia formalised their anti-terror partnership with multiple agreements covering digital payments, defense cooperation, technical education, audiovisual collaboration and social security protections for Indian workers in Malaysia.

Had an excellent meeting with PM Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana earlier today. India and Malaysia are maritime neighbours who have always enjoyed a close friendship. We reviewed developmental cooperation in sectors like trade, infrastructure, energy, IT, biotechnology and more. We… pic.twitter.com/4xfwFSxC8x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2026

The leaders also emphasised coordinated efforts to curb terrorism funding and stressed zero tolerance for extremist activities. Officials said that PM Modi appreciated the Malaysian Prime Minister’s commitment to maintaining close anti-terror collaboration.

On the defense front, both nations discussed strengthening ties through the India-Malaysia Defense Cooperation Committee and its subcommittees, including the establishment of specialised working groups and the Su-30 forum. The cooperation is aimed at deepening military-industrial engagement and enhancing maritime and aerial security.

Addressing the joint press meet with PM Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. @anwaribrahim

https://t.co/rmTah9GYpZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2026

Semiconductors and technology received special attention, with both sides reaffirming ongoing collaborations between IIT Madras Global and Malaysia’s Advanced Semiconductor Academy, as well as industry-level partnerships between the Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association and the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association.

These initiatives aim to create joint capabilities and strengthen supply chains in chip manufacturing.

BRICS was a key topic during the visit. Malaysia welcomed India’s leadership of BRICS in 2026, and India expressed support for Malaysia’s role as a BRICS partner while recognising its goal to join the group. Both leaders called their cooperation an important step toward a fairer and more balanced global order.

The visit also coincided with Pakistan’s Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visiting Malaysia to meet the leadership of the Royal Malaysian Navy. They held discussions on regional maritime security, joint exercises, information sharing and countering threats like piracy and terrorism. Their official statements emphasised enhancing professional naval ties and expanding maritime cooperation for mutual benefit.

Historically, Malaysia and Pakistan have maintained close diplomatic and defense relations since 1957. Kola Lumpur has previously supported Islamabad on Kashmir-related issues and questioned India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad had raised Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, criticising India’s actions and suggesting Pakistan collaboration to resolve disputes. Malaysia also questioned the need for CAA, citing potential discrimination against Muslim communities.

Sharing my remarks during meeting with PM Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. @anwaribrahim https://t.co/nTN7gCub0s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2026

PM Modi’s visit reinforced India’s strategic footprint in Southeast Asia, leveraging Malaysia as a key partner in ASEAN. India seeks Malaysian investment in its semiconductor mission, while positioning its Tejas fighter jet and BrahMos missile as potential exports. Trade ties are also important, with India importing a large portion of its palm oil from Malaysia and exporting refined petroleum, aluminum, sugar, meat and medicines.

Comprising nearly 2.7-2.8 million people, the Indian community in Malaysia adds another layer to the people-to-people connection between the two nations.