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India tells Pakistan, China 'no boundary exists,' rejects joint commission

India rejects the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, says no Pak-China boundary exists and calls the 1963 agreement illegal and invalid.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
India tells Pakistan, China 'no boundary exists,' rejects joint commission
Image Credit: AI. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese PM Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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