/India tells Pakistan, China 'no boundary exists,' rejects joint commission

India on Wednesday rejected the 'so-called' Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, saying it has no legal basis and that no boundary exists between Pakistan and China. The Ministry of External Affairs also challenged Pakistan's authority to make agreements involving territory claimed by India and told Islamabad to immediately vacate areas that New Delhi says remain under its illegal occupation.
The sharp response came after Pakistan and China operationalised their Boundary Joint Commission. Islamabad said the mechanism would cover matters including border management and joint surveys.
India rejected the premise of the commission itself. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi's position had not changed.
"We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis," Jaiswal said in response to media queries.
The statement puts the territorial dispute at the centre of the new Pakistan-China mechanism. India's position is that Pakistan cannot enter into such arrangements over territory that New Delhi claims as its own.
Jaiswal said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India and rejected Pakistan's authority to enter into agreements concerning territory held by it.
"The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal stated.
Pakistan disputes India's position on Kashmir. China also has territorial disputes with India in the region. New Delhi's latest statement was directed at the legal basis claimed for bilateral Pakistan-China boundary arrangements involving territory India claims.
The MEA also returned to the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, which has long been rejected by New Delhi.
"We have never recognised the so-called ‘China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement' of 1963 and have consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid," Jaiswal said.
The agreement dealt with territory in the Kashmir region. India's position is that Pakistan had no authority to conclude such an agreement because New Delhi claims the territory concerned.
New Delhi said a new commission or other bilateral arrangement would not change India's territorial claims.
"We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories," Jaiswal stressed.
This development came four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12.
The tone of that meeting was different. PM Modi and Xi welcomed progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and backed a long-term approach to India-China ties.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders expressed support for a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" settlement of the India-China boundary question.
PM Modi said "differences should not become disputes" and stressed that peace along the border remained necessary for the continued development of relations between India and China.
On the Pakistan-China commission, however, the MEA ended its response with a direct demand aimed at Islamabad.
"Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal said.
The statement leaves India's position clear, i.e., New Delhi rejects the legal basis of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission and says any arrangement involving territory claimed by India will not affect its sovereignty claims.
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