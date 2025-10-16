India Rejects UK Sanctions, Says 'No Double Standards' On Energy Trade

India has firmly rejected the United Kingdom's decision to impose sanctions on Indian refiner, with the Ministry of External Affairs asserting that New Delhi does not recognize unilateral sanctions and prioritizes energy security for its citizens above Western pressure campaigns targeting Russian oil trade.

The pushback came after the UK announced sanctions on 90 entities, including Nayara Energy, as part of its latest effort to curtail Russian revenue streams funding the war in Ukraine. The British government's move places India in an uncomfortable position, caught between Western allies demanding compliance with sanctions and its own energy security imperatives that have led to increased Russian oil purchases.

#WATCH | Delhi | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK... We do not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions. The Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet… pic.twitter.com/Ld5xWTbTEg — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

What The UK Sanctions Target

The United Kingdom's latest sanctions package targets 90 entities and assets that British authorities claim facilitate Moscow's oil trade, thereby generating revenue that funds Russia's military operations in Ukraine. The sanctions represent a coordinated effort with Western allies to weaken President Vladimir Putin's financial resources through economic pressure.

Among the sanctioned entities are four oil terminals in China, 44 tankers from what Western governments call the "shadow fleet"—vessels transporting Russian crude oil outside normal commercial channels—and India's Nayara Energy Limited.

According to the British government, Nayara Energy imported approximately 100 million barrels of Russian oil worth over USD 5 billion in 2024 alone, making it one of the largest purchasers of Russian crude among private refiners globally.

Nayara Energy Condemns Sanctions

Nayara Energy, which owns India’s second-largest private refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, has been questioned by Western countries for buying Russian crude. Partly owned by Russian company Rosneft, Nayara denies breaking or bypassing any sanctions.

Timing Of The Sanctions

The timing of the UK sanctions is also significant, coming just days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Mumbai with a trade delegation. Earlier, on July 24, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK, the two countries had signed a major free trade agreement, marking a high point in bilateral ties.