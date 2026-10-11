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'Concerns misplaced': India hits back at UN over remarks on Delhi anti-CEC detentions

The diplomatic exchange followed police action against demonstrators demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over disputed electoral roll revisions.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
'Concerns misplaced': India hits back at UN over remarks on Delhi anti-CEC detentions
Image Credit: Rapid Action Force (RAF), Pink Force of the Delhi Police personnel detain protester on Oct 10.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Concerns misplaced': India hits back at UN over remarks on Delhi anti-CEC detentions
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