India, Russia And China Team Up: Why America’s Dollar Power Is In Trouble

New Delhi: From January 1, 2026, India will take over the BRICS presidency, a milestone that comes at a time when America’s policies have inadvertently pushed India, Russia and China closer. This convergence has made BRICS more influential platform on the global stage.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump had threatened 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations, highlighting the strategic weight this bloc now carries.

A recent report highlights that BRICS countries, including India, are intensifying collaboration in agriculture, treating food security as a strategic priority for the Global South. Initiatives now span agricultural trade, technology transfer, climate-adapted farming and value chain development.

Analysts say this coordinated approach could pose a major challenge to US influence in 2026.

BRICS Produces 42% Of The World’s Oil

The combined production of crude oil, gold reserves, economic scale and food self-sufficiency determines a country’s bargaining power in global geopolitics, and BRICS holds a large share of this power. The 11-member bloc has repeatedly challenged the dominance of the US dollar.

The World Energy Statistics Review 2025 says that BRICS collectively produced about 42 percent of the world’s oil in 2024.

BRICS Owns One-Fifth of World’s Gold

China and Russia alone hold over 14 percent of global central bank gold reserves. Including other BRICS nations, the bloc possesses around 20 percent of global gold reserves. When domestic gold holdings are added, India’s share stands out, surpassing that of many other countries.

BRICS Contributes 29% To Global GDP

The World Bank says that in 2024, China, India, Brazil and Russia ranked among the world’s 11 largest economies. BRICS nations accounted for roughly 29 percent of global GDP that year.

With economic growth in member nations and the inclusion of new members, the bloc’s overall economic influence has grown rapidly in recent years.

India Opens Door To Rupee Trade In BRICS

In a historic move this August, India issued an official circular allowing BRICS nations to conduct 100 percent of their trade in Indian rupees, challenging the global dominance of the US dollar.

Experts believe this step could accelerate the decline of dollar dominance in global markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks to open more dedicated vostro accounts without prior approval, allowing exporters and importers from other nations to trade directly in rupees.

Breaking Away From The Dollar

BRICS countries are actively working on an independent payment system outside the US dollar, raising new concerns in Washington about the potential weakening of American financial influence.

Brazil’s Ambassador to Russia Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told Russian news agency TASS that building this BRICS payment mechanism is both realistic and achievable and represents a top strategic priority for the bloc. The initiative’s foundation was laid during Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024, with discussions continuing under Brazil’s leadership this year.

Stable Oil Imports From Russia

Despite US sanctions on Russian oil companies, Indian refiners continue to import non-restricted crude from Russia without disruption. The Times of India reports that even after Trump imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, December saw stable oil imports from Russia.

Bilateral relations have been strong despite Western pressure.

India’s Russian Oil Flow To Hit 1 Million Barrels Daily

Reuters reports that India is expected to import over one million barrels of Russian crude per day in December. This is contrary to expectations of a significant decline, as refiners continue purchasing discounted crude from non-sanctioned Russian suppliers.

Reliance Resumes Russian Oil Purchases

According to Bloomberg, Reliance Industries Limited has restarted buying Russian crude at discounted rates from non-sanctioned suppliers, transporting it to its refinery in Gujarat.

The company has contracted Aframax tankers from RusExport, ensuring the flow of crude to its refinery with a capacity of 660,000 barrels per day. Officials say this move could help offset the decline in India’s Russian oil purchases, potentially reducing any shortfall by more than half this month.