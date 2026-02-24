India, Russia fuel oil battle: West Asia crude imports soar like never before – here’s why

New Delhi: India has increased its crude oil imports from West Asia, even as Russian oil still accounts for a large portion of its supply. Geopolitical tensions and regulatory restrictions are influencing the market, leading to noticeable changes in sourcing patterns.

Between February 1 and 18, India’s average crude oil imports stood at 48.5 million barrels per day, down eight percent from January’s 52.5 million barrels per day. This decline came as the United States imposed sanctions on Russian oil exporters, affecting shipments.

Shipping tracking data shows that imports from Russia fell from 12.8 million barrels per day in December 2025 to 12.2 million in January, and further dropped to around 10.9 million barrels per day in early February. This shows a month-on-month decrease of roughly 10 percent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Analysts expect India’s Russian crude oil imports to average between 10 and 12 million barrels per day in February, with projections for March ranging from eight to ten million barrels per day. India began sourcing discounted Russian oil after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022.

At the same time, imports from Saudi Arabia are estimated to have reached 10 to 11 million barrels per day in February, marking the highest monthly inflow since November 2019. By early March, Saudi shipments could rise to around 14 million barrels per day.

Present trends indicate that Saudi Arabia has become India’s top crude supplier, followed by Russia and Iraq.