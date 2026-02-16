India’s $1.2 billion missile boost: 288 S-400 systems to fortify air defenses like never before

New Delhi: India has moved decisively to strengthen its skies, approving the purchase of 288 anti-aircraft missiles for its S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Russia. The deal is valued at around Rs 10,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), according to sources cited by the Hindustan Times.

The contract covers 120 short-range missiles and 168 long-range missiles. It is a major step in India’s plan to expand its air defense capabilities. Officials say that the decision follows a detailed review of Operation Sindoor and lessons learned from previous clashes with Pakistani forces.

The Indian Air Force aims to deploy five additional S-400 Triumph systems to create a dense protective shield over important strategic regions. Along with these long-range systems, authorities are also evaluating the acquisition of short-range Pantsir-M anti-aircraft missile and gun systems to safeguard critical infrastructure and military airfields.

Despite the ambitious plans, India has faced delays in receiving the S-400 systems. The war in Ukraine has increased Russia’s demand for these systems, pushing back delivery timelines.

In a bilateral meeting last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov agreed on new transfer deadlines set for 2026-2027. It was the second postponement.

India first deployed the S-400 systems in 2021, with the initial regimental set stationed in the Punjab sector to counter potential threats from Pakistan. While five divisions were ordered from Russia, delivery issues have persisted, impacting the country’s overall defense readiness amid growing regional tensions.

Experts say that the new missile purchase is part of a broader effort to create a multi-layered air defense network, combining long-range systems for strategic protection with short-range systems for rapid-response coverage over sensitive sites. The acquisition highlights India’s focus on modernising its military infrastructure to address evolving aerial threats.