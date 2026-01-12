India’s $8 Billion Submarine Push: How Project-75I Is Changing The Pakistan-China Balance

New Delhi: More than 50 years after Indian naval action brought Karachi’s docks to a standstill during the 1971 war, undersea power has returned to the centre of New Delhi’s strategic calculations. As German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday at a time of rising regional and global tensions, focus increased on Project-75I, which is now seen as one of the most important defence programmes of the decade.

The Indian Navy’s plan to induct six next-generation conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion shows lessons drawn from history, fresh friction with Pakistan after recent crises and China’s rapidly growing presence beneath the Indian Ocean. These forces together have pushed India toward a naval decision that combines deterrence, domestic manufacturing and long-term strategic messaging.

What Project-75I Is, Why It Matters

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Project-75I stands as the Navy’s flagship programme to build six advanced diesel-electric submarines featuring fuel-cell-based air-independent propulsion, modern sensors, torpedoes and missile systems.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued the request for proposal in July 2021 under the Strategic Partnership Model and described the project as a core element of the Make in India programme, according to a PIB statement.

The plan centres on construction within India, technology transfer and the creation of a domestic ecosystem for submarine manufacturing. The estimated cost exceeded Rs 40,000 crore at the RFP stage. Current assessments place the final contract value closer to $8 billion (around Rs 72,000 crore), depending on configuration and lifecycle support.

For the Navy, the urgency is India’s conventional submarine fleet is ageing at a time when undersea activity by China and Pakistan is rising across the Indian Ocean and near India’s maritime approaches.

Why The German Type-214NG Emerged On Top

The Navy has selected the German Type-214 Next Generation submarine, edging out Spain’s S-80 Plus offered by Navantia, according to defence sources. The choice is largely based on the maturity of Germany’s fuel-cell-based AIP system, acoustic stealth characteristics and lower lifecycle risk.

Air-independent propulsion allows submarines to stay submerged for weeks without surfacing or snorkelling. It reduces the risk of detection. In heavily monitored waters, endurance and silence carry decisive weight. The Type-214’s AIP technology is regarded as operationally proven, while rival systems are under validation.

In undersea warfare planning, reliability and survivability carry greater value than novelty. This logic appears to have influenced the Navy’s final call.

Make In India At The Centre Of The Plan

Under the proposed deal, all six submarines will be built in India at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems providing design authority, engineering support and technical consultancy.

Indigenous content is expected to begin at roughly 45 percent and rise to nearly 60 percent by the final submarine, in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

The TKMS and the MDL signed a memorandum of understanding in June last year to jointly pursue the project, laying the foundation for the partnership. The MDL’s earlier experience building Scorpène-class submarines under Project-75 strengthened its position as the Indian strategic partner.

The defence ministry has repeatedly stressed that Project-75I focusses not only on platforms but also on absorbing complex submarine design and construction expertise, as outlined in the 2021 PIB release.

Karachi, Pakistan And The Logic Of Sea Denial

India’s focus on undersea capability draws heavily from historical experience. During the 1971 war, Indian naval attacks on Karachi port disrupted Pakistan’s maritime logistics and fuel supply, accelerating Islamabad’s defeat. That episode highlighted the decisive influence of sea control on land outcomes.

The relevance of this lesson surfaced again during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when tensions with Pakistan escalated following a major terror provocation. Between May 8 and May 11, India placed its naval forces on heightened readiness, with Karachi again emerging as Pakistan’s most sensitive vulnerability.

The city handles the bulk of Pakistan’s maritime trade and energy imports. India’s ability to credibly threaten that hub without firing a shot highlighted the deterrent value of naval and undersea power. Submarines with extended underwater endurance would deepen that leverage.

China’s Growing Presence Beneath The Waves

China occupies a central place in India’s maritime threat assessment. The People’s Liberation Army Navy operates an expanding submarine fleet that includes nuclear-powered platforms increasingly deployed into the Indian Ocean.

Chinese submarines have docked at regional ports and carried out patrols close to Indian waters. With Chinese assistance, Pakistan is also upgrading its submarine arm. Indian planners see this combined challenge as a reason to urgently restore conventional submarine strength.

Project-75I aims to close that gap by delivering a survivable and persistent undersea capability suited for monitoring choke points, tracking hostile submarines and conducting sea-denial missions.

The Timing Of Merz’s India Visit

Chancellor Merz’s visit from January 12 to 13 takes place along with Germany’s effort to expand its strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific. Berlin and New Delhi are also moving toward an EU-India free trade agreement, as reported by AFP.

For India, the submarine project fits into a wider strategy of diversifying defence partnerships beyond long-standing suppliers such as Russia. For Germany, it offers a pathway to anchor a long-term industrial and security relationship with the world’s largest democracy.

Defence sources cited by idrw.org indicated that the final contract is unlikely to be signed during Merz’s visit. A conclusion within the next three months is possible, with high-level engagement expected to provide political momentum.

Scorpene Extension Paused As Project-75I Moves Ahead

In October 2025, India paused plans to build three additional French-origin Scorpène submarines at MDL while moving to push Project-75I, which envisages six German-origin diesel-electric submarines at the same shipyard, The Times of India reported.

Senior government sources told TOI that the proposal for three more Scorpenes, estimated at around Rs 36,000 crore, “was not being pursued” at the time, even though a formal cancellation had not been recorded. Cost negotiations had concluded in the previous fiscal year, while final approval from the prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security was pending.

Officials told TOI that the German submarines under Project-75I were viewed as “a generation ahead” in technology and capability. Concerns also existed over MDL’s capacity to execute two complex submarine programmes at the same time. The six original Kalvari-class submarines had already been built at the MDL under the 2005 Project-75 contract, with INS Kalvari commissioned in December 2017 and INS Vagsheer inducted in January 2025.

All six Kalvari-class submarines were scheduled to receive the DRDO-developed air-independent propulsion system to improve underwater endurance. AIP enables a diesel-electric submarine to remain submerged for nearly two weeks, compared with boats that must surface or snorkel every few days to recharge batteries.

To be built with Germany’s TKMS, the submarines planned under Project-75I are designed to integrate AIP from the outset, along with land-attack cruise missiles and other advanced technologies, the TOI reported.

According to the daily, the decision to move ahead with final techno-commercial negotiations for six German submarines, with an option for three more later, followed extensive discussions involving the MoD, the Navy and the National Security Council Secretariat. Formal contract negotiations began in September 2025.

“These new-generation boats under P-75I will come with design ToT and a greater indigenisation level of around 60%. The project will serve as a bridge to the future P-76, under which conventional submarines will be constructed based on totally indigenous design,” a source told TOI.

Despite the pause on the Scorpène extension, officials indicated that France’s strategic partnership with India was in place. Talks progressed on additional Rafale fighters for the Indian Air Force’s proposed 114 multi-role fighter aircraft programme. A collaboration with Safran to co-develop a powerful jet engine for India’s fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft was close to finalisation.

At that time, the Navy had six Scorpene submarines, six older Russian Kilo-class boats, four German HDW submarines and two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. China had more than 50 diesel-electric submarines and about 10 nuclear submarines. Beijing was also providing eight Yuan-class AIP-equipped submarines to Pakistan, which gave Islamabad a major boost in capability.

Long-Term Impact On India’s Naval Posture

Once inducted, the six Type-214NG submarines will expand the Navy’s ability to conduct covert surveillance, sea-denial operations and precision strikes. Their sensors, weapons and endurance will form a critical layer of India’s maritime deterrence.

The industrial impact carries equal weight. Absorbing advanced submarine technologies positions India for future indigenous designs and follow-on programmes. MDL’s role would grow, and a specialised domestic supply chain would mature.

Project-75I stands among the most consequential naval procurement choices India has made in years. It shows lessons from 1971, operational realities involving Pakistan and the expanding undersea challenge posed by China.

As Germany’s chancellor visits New Delhi, the submarine negotiations highlight how defence industrial cooperation has become central to India’s foreign policy. From the burning docks of Karachi in 1971 to the depths of today’s Indian Ocean, India’s maritime strategy is being redesigned through capability, indigenisation and long-term strategic foresight.