‘India’s Drone Tactic Left Our Skies Defenseless, Just Like Israel And Ukraine’, Admits Pakistan’s Analyst

New Delhi: Veteran political commentator Najam Sethi publicly admitted, in a televised interview, that India’s Operation Sindoor tore through Pakistan’s air defence systems – leaving the country wide open to aerial assault.

While Pakistani authorities continued to deny any significant damage following India’s cross-border strikes last month, Sethi delivered a different account on Pakistan’s one of national televisions.

“The way drones were used by India,” he said, “is the same way they are being used in Ukraine, and now by Israel. It is a coordinated strategy – disable enemy air defence with electronic jamming and unmanned aerial systems – then send in the jets. That is exactly what India did.”

He was not theorising. He laid it bare, “All this drone warfare… Western military experts have an interesting take – the drones used by the West in Ukraine and their operational methods – mirror what India employed against Pakistan and what Israel is now using. It is the same tactic – employing jamming to render air-defense systems ineffective. That is why India first launched drones against Pakistani defenses to secure a safe corridor for its aircraft. Israel used the same approach in Iran, leaving their defenses puzzled. We see the same pattern in Ukraine. Over time, we will uncover the full nexus connecting Israel, India, Ukraine, the United States, Germany, France and others.”

"India had destroyed our Pak air defense. We couldn't stop Indian jets from creating havoc afterwards"



- huge admission from Pakistan



"India had destroyed our Pak air defense. We couldn't stop Indian jets from creating havoc afterwards" - huge admission from Pakistan

His candid take has gone viral, in part because it brutally contrasts the official Pakistani line, which dismissed India’s claims outright. Within days of the operation, satellite images told a different story – airbase craters, burnt hangars and damaged runways – clear signs of a high-precision assault.

It was not just the visuals. What stung deeper was Sethi’s admission that Pakistan’s military had no answer to India’s aerial playbook. He implied a complete absence of preparedness.

Military analysts are now linking the tactics used in Operation Sindoor to a new global doctrine. The triad of drones, jamming and precision strikes is quickly becoming the preferred method in modern asymmetric air campaigns. India, it appears, has studied that playbook carefully.

Sethi’s bombshell has not just validated India’s claims, it has cracked open the falsehoods long peddled by Pakistan’s military establishment. The admission highlights a bitter reality – when Indian jets crossed the line this time, nothing stood in their way.