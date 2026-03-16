India’s growing closeness with Europe: Why Jaishankar’s Belgium visit is set to rattle Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump tried to pressure India through a tariff war, but the attempt failed completely. America is now deeply entangled in a war with Iran, leaving the president’s aggressive posturing weakened.

Meanwhile, India is scoring high on the diplomatic front. Its ties with European Union (EU) nations are strengthening. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on March 15 left for Belgium for a two-day visit.

For Trump, the growing closeness between India and Europe is certain to be a source of irritation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

High-level engagement in Brussels

During this tour, he will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting and participate in bilateral talks with EU leadership as well as Belgian counterparts. He will be in Brussels until March 16. The visit comes at the invitation of the EU High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the minister’s visit follows immediately after the 16th India-EU Summit. The purpose of the trip is to advance trade deals and further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the EU.

In addition to multilateral meetings, the minister will hold one-on-one discussions with leaders from Belgium and other EU member states to explore areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Historic India-EU relations

India-EU relations reached its historic peak in 2026. At the start of this year, a long-standing strategic partnership has evolved into a economic and geopolitical coordination.

The two sides have strengthened ties in trade, security, technology, sustainable development and global issues, creating a robust platform for collaboration.

Landmark trade agreement

Earlier in January 2026, India and the EU signed a landmark free trade agreement. The deal came at a time when the United States was trying to push other nations into trade arrangements under its own terms through tariff pressure.

Negotiations for a trade agreement between India and the EU began in 2007 but stalled for several years over tariffs, market access and regulatory issues.

Talks resumed in 2021. The full effects of the agreement will take time to appear. However, Washington’s reactions indicate that as the India-EU partnership grows, the United States may need to rethink its trade policies and approach to international economic relations.