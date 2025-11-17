India’s Only Military Outpost In Central Asia Is Gone: What Really Happened To Ayni Air Base In Tajikistan?

Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan: For nearly 25 years, a lone sentinel stood in the cold winds of Central Asia. The Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan was India’s only foreign military outpost. It watched over Afghanistan, Pakistan and China. It was a silent guardian, keeping an eye on the changing tides of regional power.

Today, that watch has ended. The tricolour that once fluttered over its hangars has been lowered. The runways India built with nearly USD 10 crore of effort and strategy now belong to someone else.

Officially, New Delhi calls the handover “procedural”. The lease had expired, and all the necessary paperwork was completed as part of routine diplomatic processes.

But analysts see more than that. They call it a retreat of influence from a region once seen as the heart of India’s northern defence. One strategist calls it a “strategic vacuum”, another argues India built power in Central Asia but could not hold it.

Ayni was never merely an airbase. It was a symbol that India could reach beyond the Himalayas. It showed New Delhi could have a presence in the skies above Kabul and Islamabad. Today, that presence is gone.

In the 1990s, when the first Taliban regime rose in Afghanistan, India and Tajikistan made a pact of necessity. Pilots, engineers and doctors worked at Ayni to support allies fighting extremism.

That period changed after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, when the Taliban returned to power in Afgnistan, the cold winds that once carried India’s influence now carry only echoes.

“The map changed, the purpose died with it,” one expert says. The words capture the silent end of Ayni.

Beyond concrete, steel and runways, the air base was India’s lone outpost of ambition in a tense region. Its walls now stand as a reminder of a truth: it is not a defeat, but a slow fading of influence.

In Central Asia, the watch has ended. The silent sentinel has lowered its gaze for good.