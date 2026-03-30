India’s Rafale expansion triggers panic in Pakistan, Islamabad seeks 70 more J-10CE jets from China

New Delhi: Pakistan is set to expand the strength of its air force. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is in the final stages of approving a follow-on order for 60 to 70 additional Chengdu J-10CE fighter jets from China. If the deal is cleared, the country’s total number of J-10CE aircraft could reach close to 100. It will give Islamabad a much larger and more capable fighter fleet.

The move comes at a time when India is expanding its fleet of Rafale fighter jets. New Delhi has signed agreements to acquire additional aircraft from France. This has drawn attention in Pakistan, where the military leadership is now accelerating efforts to strengthen their own air power.

According to IDRW, Pakistan’s decision to increase the number of J-10CE fighter jets points to a change in its military structure. The emphasis is now on modern fighter aircraft equipped with beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat capability. The J-10CE is being developed as a central platform in this approach, with features such as AESA radar and long-range air-to-air missiles like the PL-15.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rafale vs J-10CE

Pakistan is attempting to address gaps in its existing fleet by increasing the number of aircraft and strengthening long-range missile capability.

Rafale, on the other hand, is a combat-proven omni-role fighter aircraft designed for multiple mission profiles. The jet is equipped with advanced electronic warfare systems such as SPECTRA, deep-strike capability and a modern sensor fusion ecosystem that enhances operational effectiveness.

The J-10CE, meanwhile, offers Pakistan a cost-effective option to induct a larger number of modern fighter aircraft into its fleet. Increasing the number of J-10CE jets allows Islamabad to expand its operational reach and conduct larger-scale air missions.

From an operational perspective, a fleet of around 100 J-10CE aircraft would enable the PAF to conduct more sorties, maintain wider combat air patrols and execute coordinated BVR engagements using network-based warfare strategies. This fits into Pakistan’s emphasis on stand-off warfare, where long-range sensors and weapons are used to engage targets from a distance instead of relying on traditional close-range dogfights.

J-10CE fighter jet: Key features

The Chengdu J-10CE, also known as the Vigorous Dragon, is a Chinese single-engine and multi-role fighter jet built with a delta wing and canard configuration. The aircraft is designed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and is built to perform a range of combat missions.

The aircraft has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 and is classified as an advanced 4.5-generation fighter jet. Pakistan inducted the jet into its air force in 2022, making it one of the most modern platforms in the PAF’s inventory.

At present, the PAF operates around 20 J-10CE fighter jets, which form an important part of its aerial strength. The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics, AESA radar and beyond-visual-range missile capabilities. In terms of speed, weight and operational capability, the jet has been designed to compete with modern fighter aircraft such as the Rafale.

As Pakistan moves closer to expanding its J-10CE fleet, the development points to changing air power planning in the region, with both countries focussing on modern platforms, long-range weapons and network-centric warfare capabilities.