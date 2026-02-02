India’s Rafale ‘strike’ flattens F-18 Super Hornet – Is the US fighter era ending?

Washington: The loss of the Indian fighter jet contract has landed as a heavy blow for American aerospace giant Boeing, pushing the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet closer to the end of its long operational journey. For decades, the Super Hornet served as the backbone of US Navy carrier aviation and stood as a symbol of American air power across the world. That era now appears to be drawing to a close after India chose France’s Rafale Marine for its naval aviation needs.

Boeing had pinned its final major export hopes on India. The company had offered New Delhi an ambitious package that included manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in the country along with technology transfer under the Make in India initiative. Trials were conducted in Indian conditions, and the jet was showcased as fully compatible with India’s aircraft carriers.

Despite the effort, India placed its confidence in the Rafale Marine and sealed a deal with France. It ended Boeing’s last realistic chance of keeping the Super Hornet production line alive through foreign orders.

Following the setback, Boeing confirmed earlier plans to wind down production of the Super Hornet. The company had announced in 2023 that manufacturing would end by late 2025 after the Indian decision failed to materialise in its favour. The timeline has now stretched slightly after the US Navy awarded Boeing a contract worth about $1.3 billion for 17 Block III Super Hornets along with critical technical data needed for long-term maintenance.

This order has given the programme limited breathing space, with Boeing stating that final production will conclude in 2027 once existing commitments are fulfilled.

Signals of the programme’s slowdown have already emerged across the supply chain. Northrop Grumman, a subcontractor, revealed during a quarterly earnings call on January 28 that it had completed the final batch of major components such as fuselages and vertical tails for the Super Hornet in 2025. The update highlighted that time is running out for Boeing’s production line in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aircraft upgrades will continue under a separate US Navy contract worth nearly $931 million. The Service Life Modification programme is meant to keep existing jets flying safely for many more years.

Boeing’s struggle to secure new buyers has played out over several years. Campaigns in Canada, Germany, Poland and Switzerland failed to convert into orders. The Super Hornet repeatedly lost ground to European rivals, including Sweden’s Gripen and France’s Rafale.

India emerged as the most critical opportunity. Boeing had publicly stated that a positive decision from the Indian Navy would have extended Super Hornet production by at least two more years, pushing the shutdown deadline to 2027.

In 2022, Boeing stepped up its outreach to India with detailed investment plans and promises of deep industrial partnerships. The company talked about transferring advanced technologies and integrating Indian firms into its global supply chain. Trials were conducted on Indian facilities, and the jet was positioned as a future-ready carrier fighter. India’s final choice of the Rafale Marine ended those ambitions and marked a decisive moment for the Super Hornet programme.

With New Delhi opting for the French fighter, Boeing now faces the reality of closing the chapter on an aircraft that once represented the cutting edge of US naval aviation. The Super Hornet will continue to fly with the US Navy for years through upgrades and life-extension programmes. New production, once expected to stretch far into the future, now has a clear end in sight.