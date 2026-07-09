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India’s scale and Australian expertise make for win-win proposition: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi urged Australian businesses to invest in India, highlighting the two countries' complementary strengths and calling for the early conclusion of the India-Australia CECA to boost economic cooperation.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
India’s scale and Australian expertise make for win-win proposition: PM Modi
Image Credit: IANS

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