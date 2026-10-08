Nearly 27.5 lakh Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia have been advised by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary and refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing security situation.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued the advisory on Thursday as security concerns grew in Saudi Arabia following fresh attacks linked to the fighting with Yemen's Houthi movement.
"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Embassy said.
Breaking: India asks its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain "alert & vigilant, stay indoor as necessary.." https://t.co/vba9IWkb7i— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 8, 2026
Saudi Arabia is home to one of the largest Indian communities abroad. Official figures show about 27.48 lakh Indians lived there as of March 2026, up from 26.45 lakh in 2024.
A key part of the advisory asks Indians not to circulate or repost videos or news about the events. The Embassy wants people to rely only on official information instead of social media posts.
"Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the Embassy said.
The advisory does not ask Indians to leave Saudi Arabia. The Embassy also said its own services continue to operate.
The Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and VFS services are functioning normally, according to the advisory. More updates will be issued if the situation changes.
The 24x7 Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra helpline is available on the toll-free number 8002471234.
Indians have also been asked to follow the Embassy's official social-media accounts for information rather than depending on unverified posts.
Here are the official social media handles:
X (Twitter): @IndianEmbRiyadh
Facebook: IndiainSaudiArabia
Instagram: indianembriyadh
LinkedIn: Embassy of India in Riyadh
The advisory came on the same day Houthi fighters in Yemen said they launched a missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi officials did not immediately confirm the attack. Earlier this week, Saudi officials said one person was killed in another attack on the same airport.
For now, Indians in Saudi Arabia are advised to stay alert, go indoors when required, follow local authorities, and avoid sharing unverified videos or reports.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.