Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /27 lakh Indians in Saudi Arabia put on alert; Embassy says stay indoors, don't repost videos

27 lakh Indians in Saudi Arabia put on alert; Embassy says stay indoors, don't repost videos

The advisory follows fresh Houthi attacks around Riyadh, while the Indian Embassy, Jeddah Consulate and VFS services continue to operate normally.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
27 lakh Indians in Saudi Arabia put on alert; Embassy says stay indoors, don't repost videos
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network
2
3
4
5