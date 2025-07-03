India Says No To Russia’s Su-57 Jets, S-500 Air Defense System; Are INS Tamal and S-400 The Final Big Deals? Know Why

New Delhi: A symbolic chapter in India’s long-standing defense ties with Russia appears to be drawing to a close. On July 1, 2025, the Indian Navy officially commissioned INS Tamal – its last warship built in a Russian shipyard. A silent milestone. A quiet full stop on decades of Moscow-built steel flowing into Indian waters.

Part of the Admiral Grigorovich-class, INS Tamal will now patrol the Arabian Sea. It is stealthy, multi-role and formidable but also marks the end of an era when Russia was India’s most trusted arms partner. From now on, India has decided that all major naval ships will be built at home. A shift rooted in self-reliance. A clear message of confidence.

The S-400 air defense system remains another crucial Russian asset still in the pipeline. India ordered five units. Three have arrived. The last two are expected next year. But beyond that? No fresh deals. No new announcements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India soon. Ahead of that, Moscow reportedly put several high-stakes offers on the table – the Su-57 stealth fighter, the S-500 missile shield, nuclear submarines on lease and long-range Kalibr missiles. But New Delhi, it seems, is not biting.

India has already walked away from a joint helicopter production deal. No movement has followed Russia’s offer to lease another nuclear-powered submarine. And despite speculation after the recent India-Pakistan military standoff – where the S-400 performed exceptionally – there has been no momentum on acquiring additional S-400 units or upgrading to the S-500.

What is happening behind the scenes? Indian officials appear focused inward. The country’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is accelerating. It is an indigenous fifth-generation fighter platform. Homegrown and high-priority. That means the Su-57 deal, even with technology transfer, is no longer appealing.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Back in 2009, Russian arms made up 76% of India’s total defense imports. In 2024, that number dropped to 36%. A steep decline. The lowest in over six decades.

Meanwhile, the United States and France have moved in. Since 2018, American companies alone have secured around $20 billion in defense contracts from New Delhi.

But this drift in defense does not mean a complete disconnect. Energy is a different story. In May 2025, India became Russia’s second-largest energy buyer, spending over €4.2 billion – 72% of that on crude oil. That is raising eyebrows in Washington.

Senator Lindsey Graham recently introduced a bill to sanction countries that continue large-scale trade with Moscow. India could be in the crosshairs.

Repairs, Not Deals

Most of India’s Russian hardware is still in service. Tanks, fighter jets, helicopters and naval systems. All need spare parts. All need maintenance. For now, Russia will likely remain a key support partner.

But the days of billion-dollar arms purchases from Moscow? They may be behind us. What remains is legacy. Service contracts. Quiet cooperation.

A new chapter is beginning that is less about nostalgia, more about strategy.