India Set To Arm The Country That Irks Trump With Powerful Akash Missiles

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Brazil. India, however, is preparing to sell Brasília its domestically developed Akash missile system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi and formally proposed the deal. The development marks an important step in India’s defence diplomacy and arms export strategy.

The Akash missile is a surface-to-air missile designed and developed in India. It can neutralise enemy aircraft, drones and cruise missiles up to 45 kilometres away. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile is cost-effective and reliable, making it attractive to several countries looking to strengthen air defence.

Akash successfully destroyed Pakistani drones and missiles in May 2025 when India launched Operation Sindoor following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The operation showcased India’s domestic weapons manufacturing capabilities and strengthened the country’s position as a potential arms exporter.

During the meeting between Singh, Alckmin and Brazilian Defence Minister José Múcio Monteiro, expansion of defence collaboration was also emphasised. Discussions also covered joint development and production of weapons, expanded military exercises, training programmes and personnel exchanges. The meeting is expected to reinforce the India-Brazil strategic partnership.

Happy to have met the Vice President of Brazil, Mr Geraldo Alckmin and Mr José Múcio Monteiro Filho, the Defence Minister of Brazil today at New Delhi.



We had forward looking discussions on issues pertaining to Defence Cooperation with a focus on expanding Military to Military… pic.twitter.com/mkZp4sw1jl — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2025

India and Brazil have been strategic partners since 2003, working together in groups such as the G20 and BRICS. Brazil is South America’s largest country, and its military requires advanced weapons. The Akash missile system could enhance the country’s air defence capabilities.

India is positioning itself as a major weapons exporter, aiming for arms sales worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2025. This deal represents a significant step toward that goal.

Why Trump Is Irritated With Brazil

In July 2025, Trump imposed an additional 40% tariff on Brazilian goods, bringing the total to 50%. He cited concerns over Brazil’s government policies and the trade deficit, claiming that Brazil was harming US interests.

Recently, the US president spoke with Brazilian President Lula over the phone, indicating a desire for improved cooperation, but tensions persist. India’s closer engagement with Brazil is a strategic move, asserting autonomy despite US pressure.

Why The Deal Matters

If finalised, this deal would expand India’s arms export footprint. The Akash missile has already been sold to Armenia. Selling to Brazil would mark a new milestone, demonstrating that India is now a supplier as well as a consumer of advanced weaponry. Cooperation is expected to grow across defence, trade and technology sectors, although challenges such as potential US pressure remain.

Despite Trump’s irritation, India is ready to bolster Brazil’s military. The Akash missile system exemplifies the strength of the “Make in India” initiative and highlights India’s emergence as a global leader in defence technology.