Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016032https://zeenews.india.com/world/india-set-to-buy-missiles-that-sent-shivers-down-pakistan-s-spine-talks-with-france-underway-on-rs-3200-crore-deal-3016032.html
NewsWorldIndia set to buy missiles that sent shivers down Pakistan’s spine; talks with France underway on Rs 3,200-crore deal
INDIA FRANCE MISSILE DEAL

India set to buy missiles that sent shivers down Pakistan’s spine; talks with France underway on Rs 3,200-crore deal

After successfully destroying terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan on the night of May 6-7 during Operation Sindoor, the Air Force went on to use the same weapons on a large scale to strike the Pakistan Air Force bases as well.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India set to buy missiles that sent shivers down Pakistan’s spine; talks with France underway on Rs 3,200-crore deal(Photo: Meta)

India France Missile Deal: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to strengthen its Rafale fleet with SCALP cruise missiles. Negotiations with France for the mega acquisition is in progress, with defense officials indicating that a decision could be taken soon. These missiles have already proven their precision during last year’s Operation Sindoor, when they were used to target and destroy terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the same vein, the Air Force has used these weapons on a large scale to hit important Pakistan Air Force installations.

Complementing earlier use of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the SCALP missiles were deployed from Rafale fighter jets during the military offensive. The strikes targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Muridke and Bahawalpur districts and destroyed all designated sites with high precision.

Following the successful neutralisation of terrorist hideouts on the nights of May 6 and 7, the IAF expanded the use of these weapons to strike 12 major Pakistani airbases. Grounded fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and several other strategic targets were effectively eliminated during these operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In addition to SCALP missiles, the IAF is also in the process of procuring large numbers of Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafale jets. These missiles will also be integrated into the 26 Rafale Marine jets ordered for the Indian Navy. Its deliveries are expected over the next three to four years.

The exceptional performance of the Rafale aircraft during the Operation Sindoor, along with rising regional security threats, has prompted the IAF to propose the purchase of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets. This proposal is expected to receive approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the coming days. Over the next decade to decade and a half, the Rafale fleet is expected to become the backbone of the IAF. It is projected to eventually reach a strength of nearly 200 jets.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Missile Deal
India set to buy missiles that rattled Pakistan; talks with France underway
face cleanser
Gentle Cleansing Products For Healthy Skin Care
men jeans
Top Trending Men’s Jeans from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit
Kajal Pencil
Best Long Lasting Kajal Pencils For Bold Eye Definition
MI VS RCB DY Patil Stadium
RCB-MI tussle as MI block DY Patil, venue uncertainty before IPL 2026
shoulder bags
Best Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Office Use
Bangladesh Election 2026
Bangladesh Polls: High-stakes election amid violence, and global power play
BCB to mend ties with BCCI during India vs Pak
BCB President eyes BCCI reset as ICC plans Asian-Five meet at Ind-Pak clash
Salman Khan
Lalit Pandit recalls how Salman Khan found steps for ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’
India–US trade deal
'India–US trade deal is the biggest betrayal to farmers': Kuldeep Dhaliwal