India set to buy missiles that sent shivers down Pakistan’s spine; talks with France underway on Rs 3,200-crore deal

India France Missile Deal: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to strengthen its Rafale fleet with SCALP cruise missiles. Negotiations with France for the mega acquisition is in progress, with defense officials indicating that a decision could be taken soon. These missiles have already proven their precision during last year’s Operation Sindoor, when they were used to target and destroy terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the same vein, the Air Force has used these weapons on a large scale to hit important Pakistan Air Force installations.

Complementing earlier use of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the SCALP missiles were deployed from Rafale fighter jets during the military offensive. The strikes targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Muridke and Bahawalpur districts and destroyed all designated sites with high precision.

Following the successful neutralisation of terrorist hideouts on the nights of May 6 and 7, the IAF expanded the use of these weapons to strike 12 major Pakistani airbases. Grounded fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and several other strategic targets were effectively eliminated during these operations.

In addition to SCALP missiles, the IAF is also in the process of procuring large numbers of Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafale jets. These missiles will also be integrated into the 26 Rafale Marine jets ordered for the Indian Navy. Its deliveries are expected over the next three to four years.

The exceptional performance of the Rafale aircraft during the Operation Sindoor, along with rising regional security threats, has prompted the IAF to propose the purchase of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets. This proposal is expected to receive approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the coming days. Over the next decade to decade and a half, the Rafale fleet is expected to become the backbone of the IAF. It is projected to eventually reach a strength of nearly 200 jets.