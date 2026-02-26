India set to own Israel’s Iron Dome – Could this revolutionise national defense?

New Delhi: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, India is likely to gain access to Israel’s renowned Iron Dome missile defense technology. This could be a major boost to the country’s defense capabilities. The Israeli technology will come to India under the ‘Make in India’ programme, so the system can be built within the country.

According to Israel’s Consul General Yaniv Revach, the visit is aimed at expanding defense agreements between the two nations. He indicated that the most important aspect of the potential deal could be the transfer of the Iron Dome system technology.

He emphasised that this would not be a simple weapons sale but a broader collaboration, with production taking place in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Revach stated that the aim is to take the agreement to specific areas that include manufacturing in India and sharing technologies such as the Iron Dome. He highlighted that both India and Israel face similar security challenges, and Tel Aviv is ready to share its defense technology because it considers New Delhi a strong and reliable strategic partner.

He added that both countries plan to expand the agreement to focus on key areas, including domestic production, defense collaboration and technology sharing for systems such as Iron Dome and other Israeli defense platforms.

The Iron Dome system is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced and reliable missile defense technologies. It is known for its exceptional success rate of over 90 percent in intercepting short-range missiles and rockets in mid-air. The system is specifically designed to neutralise short- and medium-range missile attacks, rockets and drones before they reach their targets.

Recent conflicts have showcased the Iron Dome’s effectiveness. During an intense barrage of attacks from Iran, nearly 450 missiles and over 1,000 drones were launched. The system successfully intercepted over 90 percent of these threats. This level of performance is considered an extraordinary achievement for any missile defense system across the globe.

The acquisition of Iron Dome technology would provide India with an edge in its missile defense capabilities while simultaneously advancing the country’s self-reliance goals in defense manufacturing. It would also strengthen India’s ability to safeguard its urban centres, military installations and strategic assets against modern aerial threats.