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India, Seychelles ties not transactional relationships, says Foreign Secretary Misri

India reaffirmed that its partnership with Seychelles is rooted in trust, friendship and mutual respect, not transactional interests, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit saw the announcement of major development, defence and digital cooperation initiatives.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
India, Seychelles ties not transactional relationships, says Foreign Secretary Misri
Image Credit: IANS

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