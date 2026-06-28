/India, Seychelles ties not transactional relationships, says Foreign Secretary Misri

Ties between India and Seychelles are not "transactional relationships", Foreign Secretary (FS) Vikram Misri stressed on Sunday.
“These are not transactional relationships, these are relationships based on respect, based on trust and based on friendship... if you were to really press me hard and ask me what do I expect, I would say friendship and that's really the last word," the Foreign Secretary said at special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the archipelagic island in response to a question regarding what India expects in return from all what it has given to Seychelles.
India has gifted Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS Lespwar to the Seychelles, to help strengthen the country's maritime security capabilities, enhancing maritime surveillance, search-and-rescue operations, and the protection of Seychelles' territorial waters.
India handed over 10 utility vehicles and 5 sets of Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force and provided 6 ambulances to the government.
It also gave 500 MT of rice to strengthen the country’s food security, as well as 8,500 MT of cement to address the infrastructure sector challenges.
Two paramedics from India also arrived in Seychelles to train and integrate people into the healthcare system.
PM Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie did a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the Professional and Technical Education Centre being constructed under the special economic package announced earlier this year.
"This will further contribute to the efforts which are already underway in the human resource development sector between the two countries," FS Misri noted during the briefing.
An Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement between Seychelles and the Export-Import Bank of India was signed, which will extend Rs 1,250 crore rupees to support priority development projects in Seychelles.
In this package of $175 million, $125 million is concessional finance assistance, and $50 million is a grant assistance.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), International Payments Ltd., and the Central Bank of Seychelles to facilitate the deployment of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payment infrastructure in Seychelles and identify avenues for broader collaboration in the payments ecosystem.
President Herminie made a proposal requesting Indian assistance in the provision of an advanced light helicopter and in setting up centres devoted to cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence during his meeting with PM Modi.
PM Modi assured that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a positive frame of mind. The two sides will further discuss these proposals.
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