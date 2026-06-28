/India, Seychelles ties not transactional relationships, says Foreign Secretary Misri

“These are not transactional relationships, these are relationships based on respect, based on trust and based on friendship... if you were to really press me hard and ask me what do I expect, I would say friendship and that's really the last word," the Foreign Secretary said at special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the archipelagic island in response to a question regarding what India expects in return from all what it has given to Seychelles.