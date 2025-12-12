‘India Shouldn’t Be The Only Country You Visit’: Putin Invited To Indonesia With A Joke – What’s The Real Message

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto extended an official invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a state visit on Wednesday, adding in a light-hearted remark that India should not be the only country he travels to. The meeting between the two leaders took place in Moscow. It was their second encounter in Russia this year, showing a growing engagement between the two nations.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Indonesia at your convenience. Perhaps, it could happen in 2026 or 2027. We would be delighted to host you in our country. India should not be the only country you visit,” Prabowo told Putin during the meeting, referencing the Russian president’s recent visit to New Delhi.

The comment reportedly drew a laugh from the Russian president, signalling a friendly rapport between the two leaders.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prabowo’s visit to Moscow follows closely on the heels of Putin’s high-profile trip to India, where he held extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That visit was widely regarded as a public demonstration of the strength of India-Russia relations. It came at a time of increased international scrutiny, particularly after the United States raised pressure following India’s imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Russian oil under the Trump administration.

During his visit to India, Putin received a grand ceremonial welcome at Palam Airport, including a guard of honour and red carpet reception led by Prime Minister Modi. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defense cooperation, energy partnerships, trade and broader geopolitical issues.

Analysts viewed the talks as a signal of a long-term partnership between India and Russia during changing global alliances.

The timing of Prabowo’s Moscow trip is important. It highlights Indonesia’s interest in strengthening ties with Russia while maintaining a balance in its foreign policy.

The invitation also highlights Indonesia’s intent to expand diplomatic engagement with global powers beyond its immediate region.

Observers say that the friendly exchange between the leaders reflects not only diplomatic courtesy but also strategic signalling. By emphasising that India should not be the only country Putin should visit, Indonesia is asserting its position on the global stage and encouraging Moscow to strengthen bilateral relations with Southeast Asia.

The meeting also demonstrated Russia’s continued outreach to multiple partners, reinforcing Moscow’s intent to diversify its diplomatic and economic engagements beyond traditional allies. Both countries agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in trade, technology and defense, laying the groundwork for a future state visit that could further solidify Indonesia-Russia relations.