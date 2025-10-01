India Slams Pakistan At UN Human Rights Council Over Minority Persecution

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the persecution of minorities, calling it deeply ironic that Islamabad seeks to lecture other countries on human rights instead of addressing issues on its own soil.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain, slamming Pakistan at the UNHRC, said, "India finds it deeply ironic that a country like Pakistan seeks to lecture others on human rights. Instead of spreading propaganda, Pakistan should confront the persecution of minorities on its own soil."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source