Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966949https://zeenews.india.com/world/india-slams-pakistan-at-un-human-rights-council-over-minority-persecution-2966949.html
NewsWorld
INDIA

India Slams Pakistan At UN Human Rights Council Over Minority Persecution

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the persecution of minorities, calling it deeply ironic that Islamabad seeks to lecture other countries on human rights instead of addressing issues on its own soil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Slams Pakistan At UN Human Rights Council Over Minority PersecutionVisual of PM Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo: ANI)

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the persecution of minorities, calling it deeply ironic that Islamabad seeks to lecture other countries on human rights instead of addressing issues on its own soil.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain, slamming Pakistan at the UNHRC, said, "India finds it deeply ironic that a country like Pakistan seeks to lecture others on human rights. Instead of spreading propaganda, Pakistan should confront the persecution of minorities on its own soil."

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh