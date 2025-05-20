India Snubs Turkey, Azerbaijan As Visa Applications Drop 42 Per Cent Over Support For Pakistan: Report

Turkey and Azerbaijan Visa Application: Amid recent geopolitical developments that significantly changed Indian traveller sentiment, visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped by 42%, according to a report on Tuesday. The sharp decline follows both nations publicly expressing support for Pakistan. Moreover, data from the visa processing platform Atlys shows a 60% spike in users abandoning the visa application process within just 36 hours of the statements.

Travellers from metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai showed a 53% drop in Turkey-bound applications, while interest from tier 2 cities such as Indore and Jaipur remained more resilient, falling by only 20%. There was also a shift in the kind of travellers rethinking their plans.

“The reaction wasn’t scattered; it was sharp and behavioural. People didn’t need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives. That’s what modern travel looks like,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. In the same spirit, “we also paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan, standing by India and in solidarity with national sentiment,” he added.

Group, Solo And Couple Visa Application Fall

Group visa requests, including family trips, fell by nearly 49 per cent, while solo and couple applications declined more gradually at 27 per cent. This suggests that larger group travellers, often planning further in advance and more sensitive to political sentiment, reacted more decisively than individual travellers.

Atlys data also revealed early signals around age and intent. Travellers aged 25 to 34 were the most likely to change course quickly, accounting for over 70 per cent of mid-process application drop-offs for Turkey. Interestingly, women travellers were more likely to switch destinations entirely, with a 2.3 times higher tendency to reinitiate applications for Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, or Thailand.

Alternative Countries To Visit

As Turkey and Azerbaijan lost favour, alternate destinations surged in popularity. In the subsequent days, applications to Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt rose by up to 31 per cent, the data showed. (With IANS Inputs)