/India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff talks to deepen defence cooperation

"Delighted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. We reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership including: The India-SACU trade agreement. Mining and critical minerals. Infrastructure. Food security. DPI and emerging technologies. Skilling. Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order," PM Modi posted on X, following the meeting.



