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India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff talks to deepen defence cooperation

Last week, PM Modi and Ramaphosa reviewed the progress achieved in diverse areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the multi-faceted strategic partnership between India and South Africa.

Published: Sep 19, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff talks to deepen defence cooperation
Image Credit: IANS

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