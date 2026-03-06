India spends $236M on Russian Shtil-1 missiles despite ‘superior’ Israeli Barak-8 – Here’s why

New Delhi: India has signed a $236 million deal for the Russian Shtil-1 missile system, reinforcing its naval air defence while balancing cost, performance, and operational flexibility.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently signed contracts worth over Rs 5,000 crore ($550 million) for advanced helicopters and vertical launch missiles. Among these deals, the $236 million agreement for the Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile system with Russia’s JSC Rosoboronexport has drawn attention.

According to the ministry, the procurement is aimed at strengthening frontline warships’ air defence capabilities against a wide range of aerial threats. The system is expected to provide rapid-response, all-weather engagement and improve survivability in contested maritime zones.

What makes Shtil-1 stand out

The Shtil-1 is a naval area air defence missile system designed by Russia’s Almaz-Antey, tailored for light and medium warships. It uses the 9M317ME missile, a naval variant of the land-based Buk-M2 system. The missile has a single-stage solid-fuel design with folding fins so it can fit in a compact vertical launcher. While in the air, it follows a pre-set flight path and uses semi-active radar homing (SARH) to hit its target.

Choosing SARH over a more expensive “fire-and-forget” Active Radar Homing (ARH) system is a deliberate decision, balancing missile size, cost and destructive power. SARH missiles use the ship’s powerful radar to clearly track and lock onto their target. This approach makes the missile less vulnerable to jamming compared with ARH systems, which rely on weaker onboard transmitters.

SARH seekers are simpler to manufacture and far cheaper than ARH seekers. Since ships often carry dozens of missiles, cost savings are considerable. Removing the onboard radar transmitter frees space for a larger warhead or additional fuel.

However, SARH requires the ship to maintain line-of-sight to the target, making long-range or sea-skimming threats more challenging to engage.

From Shtil/Uragan to Shtil-1

The Shtil-1 replaces the older Shtil/Uragan systems by switching from single-arm rail launchers to modular vertical launch cells installed below the deck. This allows 360-degree coverage without rotating a heavy launcher. It also improves reaction times against sudden threats.

The system can launch a missile every 2-3 seconds, track multiple targets and intercept supersonic aircraft, helicopters, drones and high-speed anti-ship missiles. Its range spans 3.5 km to 50 km, and it can engage targets from just 5 metres above sea level to 15 km altitude. A single installation can reportedly engage up to 12 targets simultaneously, providing protection against swarm attacks.

Shtil-1 was originally developed for Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates and now equips India’s Tushil-class frigates, derivatives of Project 11356. Several Indian warships previously carrying older Shtil/Uragan systems, including Talwar-class frigates, Delhi-class destroyers and Shivalik-class stealth frigates, are being upgraded to Shtil-1.

The upgrades also include improved Fregat-M2EM radars to handle modern saturation threats.

Why India chose Shtil-1

India’s warships also carry the Israeli Barak-8 MR-SAM, a sophisticated and longer-range active radar homing system. The MR-SAM offers fire-and-forget convenience and superior range of around 70 km, making it ideal for capital warships.

In comparison, the Shtil‑1 is a strong but more affordable system. Its semi‑active radar homing lets the ship’s powerful radar guide the missile to the target, which helps reduce the impact of radar‑stealth technologies. Its simple design and modular vertical launch system allow ships to fire missiles quickly. This makes it well suited for smaller warships like frigates, giving them wide‑area protection without pushing costs too high.

Experts suggest the Shtil-1 represents a careful trade-off between sophistication and affordability. While the MR-SAM is unmatched for high-value ships, the Shtil-1 ensures that smaller vessels are well-protected against multiple aerial threats without placing unsustainable financial stress on the navy.

A layered air defence for modern warfare

The Indian Navy’s layered air defence now combines both MR-SAM and Shtil-1 systems, ensuring versatile coverage. While MR-SAM handles long-range and high-value threats, Shtil-1 provides rapid and cost-effective interception closer to the ship.

This dual approach allows India to maintain comprehensive protection across its fleet while balancing operational and budgetary realities.

As tensions rise in the region and aerial threats evolve, the Shtil-1 emerges as a practical and battle-tested solution, enabling India’s navy to safeguard its vessels against diverse missile and aircraft threats while maintaining strategic flexibility.