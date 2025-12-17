India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Security Threat

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, following a security threat to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The summons came after National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah made a public speech with anti-India remarks. Abdullah threatened to isolate the Seven Sisters states and offer support to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh faced instability. He is known for his strong anti-India stance.

