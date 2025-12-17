Advertisement
INDIA BANGLADESH TIES

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Security Threat

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, following a security threat to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Security ThreatMEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, following a security threat to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The summons came after National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah made a public speech with anti-India remarks. Abdullah threatened to isolate the Seven Sisters states and offer support to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh faced instability. He is known for his strong anti-India stance.

 

