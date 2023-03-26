topStoriesenglish2587968
NewsWorld
CANADA

India Summons Canada Envoy Over Pro-Khalistan Protests, Seeks Explanation On 'Security Breach'

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and the security of its diplomatic premises in light of recent pro-Khalistan protests outside the consulate.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • India summoned the Canadian high commissioner on March 25
  • This was regarding the Khalistan protests outside the Indian consulate in Canada
  • The government sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed

Trending Photos

India Summons Canada Envoy Over Pro-Khalistan Protests, Seeks Explanation On 'Security Breach'

New Delhi: India has summoned the Canadian high commissioner and conveyed its strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada recently. The Government of India on Saturday sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, it said.

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and the security of its diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

On Sunday last, an event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event was organised at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to welcome the high commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

Also Read: Indian Journalist Claims He Was Attacked, Abused By Pro-Khalistan Supporter In US Outside Indian Embassy - Watch

The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons, Global News, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, had reported.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples. Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'