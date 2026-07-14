Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /India summons Iranian diplomat after seafarer dies in Oman coast attack

India summons Iranian diplomat after seafarer dies in Oman coast attack

India summoned an Iranian diplomat after an Indian seafarer died in a missile strike on a vessel near Oman. The incident has renewed concerns over maritime security and regional tensions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
India summons Iranian diplomat after seafarer dies in Oman coast attack
Image Credit: ANI. Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini, leave the Ministry of External Affairs after being summoned.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Download hall ticket here
UGC NET admit card 20264 min ago
2
India vs England ODI series 20266 min ago
3
Omi Vaidya6 min ago
4
Rubina Dilaik7 min ago
5
Fodder scam case14 min ago