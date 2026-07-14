/India summons Iranian diplomat after seafarer dies in Oman coast attack

India summoned an Iranian diplomat after an Indian seafarer died when a vessel was hit by a missile near the Oman coast. The incident has raised concerns about maritime security in the region. New Delhi is seeking details and accountability as tensions over shipping routes continue.
Iran Deputy Ambassador leaves the Indian foreign ministry Headquarters after the summoning. India had summoned the diplomat after one Indian seafarer died off Oman coast after Iran missile struck a vessel https://t.co/1iypA5vIAi pic.twitter.com/y4ZPrUEQiL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 14, 2026
This comes after one Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after Iranian cruise missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. The attack occurred in Omani territorial waters as the vessels were passing through the southern shipping lane of the strategic waterway. The UAE condemned the strike and urged the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Providing details of the attack, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles while passing through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.
According to the ministry, one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker died in the attack. Eight others were injured, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. Four of the injured suffered serious injuries.
The ministry said the attack caused both casualties and damage to the vessels. Fires broke out on board after the strike but were later brought under control.
"The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," the post read.
The ministry said both vessels suffered material damage. It added that the fires on board were later extinguished.
Following the strike, the UAE condemned the attack and described it as a serious violation of international law. The country said it reserves the right to respond and has increased its state of readiness to protect its security and national interests.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathy to the family of the victim.
"The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery," the statement read.
The ministry said attacks on commercial vessels and attempts to use the Strait of Hormuz as economic pressure threaten regional stability and global energy security.
Along with condemning the attack, the UAE called for steps to reduce tensions in the region. It also urged the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes.
"The UAE stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade," the UAE said.
The incident comes at a time of growing tensions between the United States and Iran. Recent developments have increased concerns about shipping safety and energy supplies in the region.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently closed the Strait of Hormuz. This was followed by American retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Iran.
At the same time, the United States announced that it would resume blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports from Tuesday evening.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade would target Iran while allowing vessels from other countries to continue using the strategic waterway.
Speaking to reporters after signing an Executive Order, Trump said the blockade would apply only to Iran and those doing business with Tehran.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.