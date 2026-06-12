India summons US diplomat for 2nd time over attacks on tankers off Oman cost

India on Friday summoned US Charg d'Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in two days another merchant vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman, marking the third such incident involving Indian sailors in just four days.

The American diplomat was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as New Delhi stepped up its diplomatic response to the escalating threat to commercial shipping in the Gulf region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...