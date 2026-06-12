India summons US envoy again over attacks on vessels carrying Indian seafarers, calls use of force ‘unacceptable’

India on Friday lodged a strong protest with the United States over a series of attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, describing the use of lethal force against civilian shipping as "unacceptable" and a threat to international maritime security.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed New Delhi's deep concern over the incidents, which have claimed the lives of three Indian sailors.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in a statement.

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The ministry stressed that attacks on civilian vessels undermine global shipping safety at a time of heightened tensions in the region.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the statement added.

India urged the US envoy to communicate its concerns to Washington and ensure that American forces operating in the region take all necessary precautions to prevent further civilian casualties.

This is the second time in recent days that the US diplomat has been summoned by the MEA over incidents involving commercial ships near Oman. On Wednesday, India had similarly lodged a strong protest following attacks on vessels operating off the Omani coast, including the commercial ship Settebello, where three Indian crew members lost their lives.

Responding to India's diplomatic démarche, the United States said it remains engaged with New Delhi on the matter.

"The Department of State is in direct contact with the Indian government regarding this matter," a US State Department official told IANS on Thursday.

Clarifying details of the affected vessels, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during an inter-ministerial briefing that all three ships involved were foreign-flagged and not Indian-owned.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign flagged. Two of them Palau flagged, and the third one, which came under attack today, is Guinea flagged," Jaiswal said.

He added that two of the vessels were sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another was categorised as a non-compliant ship.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities confirmed that all 20 Indian crew members aboard MT Jalveer were rescued after the vessel came under attack near Shinas port in Oman. The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of Omani authorities.

Speaking at the same briefing, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal said all Indian sailors aboard the vessel were safe.

The deadliest incident occurred on Wednesday when the commercial vessel Settebello was attacked off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued, while three lost their lives.

The first reported incident took place on June 8, when a fire broke out aboard MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments have added to concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, with India continuing to press for greater protection of civilian vessels and their crews.

(With IANS inputs)