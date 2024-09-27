Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799469https://zeenews.india.com/world/india-threatened-to-take-over-azad-kashmir-pakistani-pm-sharifs-voice-trembles-during-un-address-2799469.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

'India Threatened To Take Over Azad Kashmir': Pakistani PM Sharif's Voice Trembles During UN Address

Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA Speech: It may be notable that BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh have repeatedly said that PoK was and remains an integral part of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'India Threatened To Take Over Azad Kashmir': Pakistani PM Sharif's Voice Trembles During UN Address

Pakistan and its one-sided love story for Kashmir is unending. During his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again raked up the Kashmir bogey while calling upon India to resolve the dispute through talks. However, when Sharif was talking about India's threat to take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, his voice appeared to have betrayed him. It may be notable that BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh have repeatedly said that PoK was and remains an integral part of India.

During his address, Sharif said, "It (India) has engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities, which are essentially deployed against Pakistan. Its war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhang. Thoughtlessly, India spurned Pakistan's proposals for a mutual strategic restraint to the regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the line of control and take over Azad Kashmir," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif also went on to say that Pakistan will respond decisively to Indian aggression. "Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression, therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he claimed.

Sharif also said that instead of moving towards peace, India has resiled from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. "These resolutions mandate the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination. Since 5th August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders honestly call a final solution for Jammu and Kashmir," Shehbaz Sharif claimed.

Following the 2019 Pulwama attack, India made it clear that it seeks normal bilateral relations with Pakistan, but emphasized that it is Pakistan's responsibility to foster a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostility.

India has consistently voiced its concerns over Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, reiterating that dialogue and terrorism cannot coexist. India will now exercise its right to respond to Pakistan's address at the UNGA.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad