India to arm Indonesia with BrahMos, Pakistan in talks for JF-17s – What is Jakarta planning?

Jakarta: Indonesia has officially confirmed that it is acquiring BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India. Negotiations for the acquisition were going on for several months. At the same time, Jakarta is also reportedly considering the purchase of 40 JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan, though there is official word regarding the potential acquisition.

Indonesia has also previously purchased Rafale fighter jets from France. Deliveries of the jets are in progress.

According to Reuters, Indonesia’s defence minister met Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Baber Sidhu to discuss possible sales of fighter jets and drones. Indonesian Defence Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sireit said the meeting was aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and communication between the two countries to explore strategic discussions and identify long-term opportunities for mutual benefit across different fields of military collaboration.

BrahMos from India, JF-17 from Pakistan?

Sources cited by the news agency said that Indonesia is considering buying 40 JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan, while the BrahMos deal with India has now been formally approved. Sireit confirmed that the agreement is part of a larger plan to modernise the country’s military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector.

The BrahMos deal is estimated to be valued between $200 million and $350 million. Indonesia is acquiring the missile to strengthen its defence capabilities in the South China Sea as Chinese assertiveness grows.

The ship-launched variant of the missile can be deployed vertically or at an inclined angle from both stationary and moving maritime platforms. This allows precision strikes from sea to sea or from sea to land.

Growing global interest in BrahMos

India has witnessed increased international interest in the BrahMos missile following a precise strike against Pakistan last year. Several countries, including the Philippines, which has deployed BrahMos near key positions in the South China Sea, are in talks to acquire the missile.

Developed jointly by India and Russia, BrahMos ranks among the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles. Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile have all expressed interest in acquiring the system as India seeks to expand its defence exports. BrahMos is emerging as a flagship product.