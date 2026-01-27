India to get UNSC VETO power? Trump’s bullying could push Security Council reforms

India has been calling for reforms at the United Nations Security Council for a long time, but the plea went unheard at the UNSC. The recent formation of the Gaza Board of Peace has now appeared to have rattled the UNSC leaders, who are now talking about enhanced representation. While the United States under Donald Trump quit the WHO, it also questioned the role of the UN’s effectiveness.

Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the United Nations, calling it ineffective and accusing it of failing to serve US interests. He has argued that the organisation needs major reforms and has questioned continued American funding, saying the US bears an unfair financial burden.

India’s Call For Reforms

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the United Nations 'Summit of the Future' in 2024, said, "Success of Humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. And for global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are essential. Reform is the key to relevance! Permanent membership of the G20 to the African Union at the New Delhi Summit was an important step in this direction. While on the one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, areas such as cyber, maritime and space, are emerging as new theaters of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress, that, Global Action must match Global Ambition!"

Addressing the General Assembly in the General Debate on 26 September 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for urgent reform of the United Nations and for inclusion of India’s voice in its decision-making structures.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar has stated that the UN is in a "state of crisis" and "gridlocked," arguing that its structure reflects the world of 1945, not 2025. He warned that resistance to change could lead to the body becoming irrelevant as nations seek solutions outside of it. He has criticized the current UN Security Council (UNSC) for being "anachronistic and ineffective," pointing out that it denies entire continents and regions a voice in their own future.

Gaza Board Of Peace

Since the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, the UN Secretary General has been issueing clarifications, saying that no other body could replace the UN.

In a post on X, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, "The UN Security Council stands alone in its authority to act on behalf of all member countries on questions of peace & security. It alone adopts decisions binding on all. No other body or ad-hoc coalition can legally require all countries to comply with decisions on peace & security. Its responsibility is singular. Its obligation is universal. That is why reform is essential. That is why we must act without delay to enhance the representation & effectiveness of the Security Council.”

With Trump behaving like a bully, the UNSC reforms may be around the corner and countries like India and Africa could get a permanent representation with VETO power, if reforms take place. The renewed debate around the United Nations’ relevance, intensified by parallel initiatives like the Gaza Board of Peace and sharp criticism from global leaders, has once again exposed the limitations of an outdated UNSC structure. Whether driven by diplomatic assertiveness, institutional competition, or global dissatisfaction, meaningful reform now appears less a matter of choice and more a necessity for the UN’s credibility, effectiveness, and survival.