India to host IAFS-IV on May 31; Jaishankar highlights stronger Africa ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) will shape the next phase of the partnership between two sides, stressing that it would be "more ambitious, inclusive, and future-oriented".

The EAM's statement came as he unveiled the logo, theme, and website of the summit, to be hosted by India in collaboration with the African Union Commission here on May 31.

"Joined African Ambassadors and those invested in India-Africa friendship to launch the Logo, Theme and Website of 4th India Africa Forum Summit. The forthcoming Summit will shape the next phase of our partnership - one that is more ambitious, more inclusive, and more future-oriented. It will enable us to exchange best practices, share successful experiences and discuss common challenges," he said in a post on X.

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Jaishankar stated that the development partnership and capacity-building initiatives between India and Africa are driven by African priorities and local ownership. He mentioned that the engagement of two sides has increased in various sectors like digital, fintech and innovation, reshaping economies across the African continent.

India and Africa have been deepening engagement in the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the International Big Cat Alliance, he noted. He highlighted India's consistent support to Africa’s rightful place in global governance, demonstrated in the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during India’s 2023 presidency.

Highlighting India's growing diplomatic footprint in Africa, he said that India and Africa are not just partners in development but partners in shaping a better world.

The IAFS-IV will bring together leaders from the African continent, the African Union Commission, and representatives from regional organisations to strengthen the enduring India-Africa partnership and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation in various sectors, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

The summit will be held under the theme "IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation”, demonstrating the comprehensive nature of the India-Africa partnership. In the lead-up to the summit, a series of preparatory meetings will be held, including the India-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 29, preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting on May 28, which will deliberate on key areas of cooperation between India and Africa.

"The India-Africa Forum Summit is an important platform for fostering dialogue with African countries and the AU Commission and advancing mutually beneficial collaboration, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, solidarity and shared prosperity. The last edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit resulted in a major expansion of Indian development assistance and capacity building programs for Africa," the MEA statement said.

According to the MEA, the upcoming summit will be a landmark engagement for further cementing close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Africa and strengthening partnership under the South-South framework. It will also be an occasion to showcase good governance and inclusive development initiatives developed over the past 10 years.