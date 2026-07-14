India has started its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term. Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented India's vision for the campaign. The move comes at a time when global conflicts are increasing and many countries are looking for stronger international cooperation.
To secure support from the 193-member UN General Assembly, India is presenting itself as a country that can bring different sides together. During the launch, Jaishankar introduced the SHANTI (Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity) framework as the main idea behind India's campaign.
Rather than taking sides in global disputes, India is highlighting its role as a bridge between nations. The government says it is running development projects in 79 countries. It also points to its efforts to represent the interests of the Global South. These are developing countries that often seek a stronger voice in international decision-making.
One of India's biggest strengths in the campaign is its long history of supporting UN peacekeeping missions. While many countries mainly provide funding, India has regularly sent personnel to conflict zones around the world.
These contributions help India present itself as a country that supports global peace through action as well as diplomacy.
Winning a non-permanent seat on the Security Council requires broad international support. The council has 15 members. Five are permanent members with veto powers. These are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China.
The remaining 10 seats are filled by elected members who serve two-year terms. To win a seat, India must receive support from at least two-thirds of the UN General Assembly.
If elected, India will return to the Security Council for the ninth time. The country has previously served eight terms as a non-permanent member.
Although the current campaign is focused on a two-year non-permanent seat, India continues to push for larger reforms at the United Nations. New Delhi has repeatedly argued that the Security Council should better reflect today's global realities.
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