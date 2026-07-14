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India launches UNSC campaign: Inside New Delhi's big push to join world's most powerful club

India has launched its 2028-29 UNSC campaign. S Jaishankar unveiled the SHANTI framework while highlighting India's peacekeeping role, Global South leadership, and push for UN reform.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
India launches UNSC campaign: Inside New Delhi's big push to join world's most powerful club
Image Credit: IANS. S Jaishankar Speaks at UNSC Campaign Launch on July 14.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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