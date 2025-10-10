Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970233https://zeenews.india.com/world/india-upgrades-kabul-mission-to-full-embassy-after-jaishankars-meeting-with-taliban-minister-2970233.html
NewsWorld
INDIA AFGHANISTAN TIES

India Upgrades Kabul Mission To Full Embassy After Jaishankar's Meeting With Taliban Minister

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, marking a significant step in its diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan. The move reportedly came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meeting with a senior Taliban minister, signaling New Delhi’s intent to re-establish a stronger presence in the war-torn nation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Upgrades Kabul Mission To Full Embassy After Jaishankar's Meeting With Taliban MinisterPhoto: IANS

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, marking a significant step in its diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan. The move reportedly came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with a senior Taliban minister, signaling New Delhi’s intent to re-establish a stronger presence in the war-torn nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh