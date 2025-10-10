India Upgrades Kabul Mission To Full Embassy After Jaishankar's Meeting With Taliban Minister
India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, marking a significant step in its diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan. The move reportedly came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meeting with a senior Taliban minister, signaling New Delhi’s intent to re-establish a stronger presence in the war-torn nation.
