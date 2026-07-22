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India, US near interim trade agreement as Jaishankar and Rubio hold talks in Manila

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed advancing bilateral commitments made during talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
India, US near interim trade agreement as Jaishankar and Rubio hold talks in Manila

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