/India, US near interim trade agreement as Jaishankar and Rubio hold talks in Manila

Trade was another key area of discussion with Rubio and Jaishankar underscoring the need to conclude an interim bilateral trade arrangement. "The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar agreed on the importance of finalizing the interim trade deal, which is almost complete," the readout added. Meanwhile, as per Jaishankar, the minister on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.